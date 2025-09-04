Amanda Anisimova opens up about overcoming life’s challenges after victory over Iga Swiatek at US Open

Iga Swiatek‘s championship dreams at the US Open were dashed as Amanda Anisimova triumphed in their quarterfinal clash, winning in straight sets. This victory marked a moment of reprisal for Anisimova, who now sets her sights on a showdown with Japan’s Naomi Osaka.

In their encounter, Anisimova displayed remarkable confidence, overshadowing the Polish sensation with her superior play. Securing the match 6-4, 6-3, Anisimova proved that her Wimbledon finals stumble was merely an off day.

Despite showcasing her ability to compete against the world’s elite female tennis players, Anisimova chose to reflect on her personal challenges, highlighting the times she opted out of play due to various issues. She addressed these struggles with the media after her victory.

“I’m living my dreams and I’m at a very good point in my life. I’m happy every day, which wasn’t the case a couple of years ago. I was going through a lot, and every day was a mess. Looking back, it’s not the most important thing to me. At the end of the day, it’s just a tennis match,“ Anisimova shared with reporters.

Swiatek’s interaction with a reporter

Following the match, Swiatek faced the media at a press conference. A question regarding her mental state post-defeat stirred unease. Swiatek, maintaining composure, offered a measured response.

A reporter asked, “Do you think you need a mental break after losing today?” The Polish star, with a serious demeanor, paused before replying, “I don’t know, I don’t think that my mind was exhausted playing on the court, why would you say that?”

The reporter persisted, commenting, “It looks like you were down the road.” Swiatek countered, “Talk to the people responsible for the schedule. Do you need a mental break?” This exchange highlighted Swiatek’s resilience and unwillingness to falter despite setbacks.

Anisimova’s historic achievement

Having reached the US Open semifinals, Anisimova joins an elite group of American women who have advanced to a Grand Slam semifinal on all three surfaces. The only other players to accomplish this feat are Serena and Venus Williams.

