Where to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova live in the USA: 2025 US Open

Aryna Sabalenka will face off against Amanda Anisimova in the 2025 US Open final. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

The US Open women’s final is shaping up as a can’t-miss showdown, with Aryna Sabalenka, one of the tournament favorites, advancing after a thrilling 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over hometown star Jessica Pegula.

Sabalenka now takes on American Amanda Anisimova, who has been on fire throughout the tournament, highlighted by her impressive quarterfinal triumph over Iga Swiatek. With both players bringing top-level tennis and momentum into the final, fans are in for a high-stakes, edge-of-your-seat battle.

When will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova match be played?

Aryna Sabalenka takes on Amanda Anisimova in the 2025 US Open final this Saturday, September 6. The action will start at 4:00 PM (ET).

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2025 US Open clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova live on Fubo. Other options: ESPN, ESPN+, Tennis Channel.