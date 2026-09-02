Polina Iatcenko’s profile: Age, social media, ranking, career and all about the Russian tennis player

Polina Iatcenko is an emerging name in Russian tennis, with a journey that offers plenty of intrigue. From her ranking to her career path and social media presence, there is more to uncover.

Polina Iatcenko has stepped into the spotlight at the 2026 US Open, where the Russian faces world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the second round. The matchup puts one of the sport’s biggest stars against a 22-year-old.

She is a right-handed Russian player who began playing tennis at just four years old. Her progress accelerated in recent seasons: she won her first WTA 125 title at Caldas da Rainha in 2025 and reached the quarterfinals in Chennai.

But with questions surrounding her background, playing profile, career trajectory and presence away from the court, there is plenty to know about the Russian rising through the women’s tennis game.

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How old is Polina Iatcenko?

Polina Iatcenko is 22 years old. The Russian tennis player was born on December 10, 2003. She has entered the spotlight at a particularly important moment in her development.

Polina Iatcenko (Source: @polina_iatcenko)

Ranked No. 160 in the world, she qualified for the 2026 US Open, earning her first appearance in a Grand Slam main draw. The official US Open profile described her as a 22-year-old ranked No. 160 when she came through qualifying.

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Her age also places her in a stage of her career where her progress has accelerated considerably. After ending 2024 ranked No. 438, she climbed to No. 164 at the end of 2025 and reached a career-high No. 146 during 2026.

Polina Iatcenko’s social media

Polina Iatcenko is active on Instagram under the handle @polina_iatcenko. Her account identifies her as a tennis player and features posts related to her professional career, tournaments and life on tour.

Her Instagram activity also provides some insight into her team. In one post, she thanked coach Ivan Kobzar, who has been associated with her since her junior years. An ITF Grand Slam junior media guide from 2020 also identified Kobzar as her coach.

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What is Polina Iatcenko’s current ranking?

Polina Iatcenko is currently ranked No. 160 in the WTA singles rankings.

That ranking represents a significant rise for her. She finished 2024 at No. 438 and improved to No. 164 at the end of 2025. During 2026, she reached a career-best No. 146 on July 20 before moving back to No. 160.

She is also ranked No. 203 in doubles, with a career-high doubles ranking of No. 178. Her progress in that discipline has included a WTA 125 title in Mumbai in 2026 alongside Elena Pridankina.

Her No. 160 ranking also helped put her in position to make her Grand Slam breakthrough in New York. She defeated Lucia Bronzetti during qualifying and then Andrea Lazaro Garcia in the final qualifying round to reach the 2026 US Open main draw.

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At what age did Polina Iatcenko start playing tennis?

Polina Iatcenko started playing tennis at the age of four. Her official ITF profile lists her age started as 4, meaning she was introduced to the sport during early childhood.

That early start eventually led her into the junior circuit, where she reached a career-high No. 26 in the ITF junior rankings in 2021. That same year, she advanced to the fourth round of the junior Roland Garros singles tournament, according to the WTA’s career review.

Her development then continued through the ITF circuit. In 2022, she won her first three ITF singles titles, all in Sharm El Sheikh, before adding three more titles in 2023.

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Who is Polina Iatcenko’s coach?

Polina Iatcenko’s publicly listed coach is Ivan Kobzar. Kobzar was identified as her coach in the ITF’s 2020 Roland Garros junior media guide, and current tennis databases continue to list him in that role.

Polina Iatcenko (Source: @polina_iatcenko)

How much prize money has Polina Iatcenko earned?

Polina Iatcenko has earned $182,988 in career prize money, according to the WTA. The amount shown on her profile reflects her professional earnings through the latest available update.

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Her biggest financial gains have come as she has moved from the ITF circuit into WTA-level competition, including her first WTA 125 singles title in 2025.

Polina Iatcenko’s career highlights

First ITF titles in 2022: Iatcenko made an important step in her professional development by winning her first three ITF Circuit singles titles that year, all in Sharm El Sheikh.

Six ITF titles by 2023: She continued building her record on the lower-level circuit in 2023, adding three more ITF singles trophies to the three she had already won the previous season.

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W50 Ourense breakthrough: In August 2025, Iatcenko won the W50 title in Ourense, a result that helped establish her as one of the players making a significant move up the rankings that season.

First WTA 125 title in Caldas da Rainha: Her biggest breakthrough came in September 2025, when she won the WTA 125 event in Portugal on her first appearance in a tournament at that level. She defeated former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the second round before beating Gabriela Knutson in the final.

Quarterfinal on WTA Tour debut: Shortly after that title run, Iatcenko made her WTA Tour-level debut at the Chennai Open and reached the quarterfinals. It was her first appearance in a WTA main draw and immediately gave her a deeper run at the tour level.

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First WTA 125 doubles title: In 2026, Iatcenko added another WTA 125 trophy, partnering with Elena Pridankina to win the doubles title in Mumbai. The pair defeated Nuria Brancaccio and Mei Yamaguchi in the final.

First Grand Slam main draw: Iatcenko reached her first Grand Slam main draw at the 2026 US Open after coming through qualifying. She defeated former Top-50 player Lucia Bronzetti and Andrea Lazaro Garcia to earn her place in the tournament.

US Open clash with Aryna Sabalenka: Her Grand Slam debut quickly produced one of the biggest challenges of her young career, as she was drawn against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the second round. Sabalenka advanced to that matchup after defeating Camila Osorio in the opening round.