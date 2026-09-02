Gael Monfils joins exclusive club featuring Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

Following another victory, Gael Monfils joined an elite group of active and retired greats that includes Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Gael Monfils remains one of the most compelling figures in modern tennis. The French veteran, who famously gave stars like Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic fits throughout his career, just joined an elite club alongside both legends following his opening-round victory at the US Open.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Monfils has now won at least one Grand Slam match in 22 consecutive seasons, tying Federer and Djokovic for the longest streak in men’s tennis in the Open Era.

While Monfils may no longer boast the raw athletic dominance of his prime on the ATP Tour, he continues to prove that longevity and experience matter, delivering impressive performances despite facing numerous career setbacks.

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Even as legends like Federer make ceremonial returns to the tour—such as his recent exhibition appearance at Flushing Meadows—Monfils remains locked into competitive play, striving for peak performance in what could be one of the final Grand Slam appearances of his career.

Gael Monfils of France.

Monfils’ 2026 season

Across the Grand Slams and ATP Tour, Monfils has maintained his trademark flair and athletic shot-making. Though he suffered early exits at the Australian Open and French Open—including a hard-fought five-set battle on home soil against Hugo Gaston—he continued to pick up solid tour-level wins in Acapulco, Indian Wells, Monte-Carlo, and Montreal.

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He also captivated New York crowds by teaming up with his wife, Elina Svitolina, to reach the mixed doubles semifinals at Flushing Meadows. Here is a snapshot of his 2026 season stats:

Overall Record (Singles): 4–7 (11 total matches)

Tournaments Played: 7 events across Grand Slam and ATP Tour levels

Tiebreaks: 3–1 record

Reaching this historic milestone on his 40th birthday, September 1, Monfils now has an opportunity to cap off a memorable year, proving that high-level execution on tennis’ biggest stages is still very much within his reach.

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