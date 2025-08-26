Iga Swiatek breaks Monica Seles’ record at US Open: How do their earnings compare?

No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek opened her 2025 US Open campaign with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Emiliana Arango in exactly one hour. The win extended her streak of reaching the second round at Grand Slam tournaments to 24 consecutive events, surpassing Monica Seles’ previous record in the Open Era, according to the US Open.

Per OptaAce, Swiatek has now won 73 of 89 WTA-level matches played in the United States since 2020, giving her an 82% win rate, the best of any player with at least 30 matches in that span. Earlier this summer, she ended a 13-month title drought by winning Wimbledon, her sixth career Grand Slam, and followed it up with a victory in Cincinnati.

As Swiatek surpassed Seles’ record, we take a look at both players’ earnings. While Monica Seles officially retired back in 2008 and Swiatek’s career is at its peak, both players are undoubtedly in the list of best WTA players in history.

Iga Swiatek and Monica Seles: Career earnings

Swiatek has collected six Grand Slam titles: four at Roland Garros (2020, 2022, 2023, 2024), one at the US Open (2022), and one at Wimbledon (2025). At 24 years old, she has already established herself among the most successful players of her generation.

In terms of earnings, Swiatek has won over $41,549,048 in career prize money so far, making it already the third player with the most earnings in the all-time list. Meanwhile, Seles earned a total of $14,891,762 in prize money, placing her 41st on the all-time list.

Seles became the youngest French Open champion in history in 1990 at 16 years and six months. Between 1990 and 1992, she won eight Grand Slam singles titles before the age of 20: four Australian Opens, three French Opens, and two US Opens.

Monica Seles playing in 1992 (Getty Images)

Seles’ career was interrupted in April 1993 when she was attacked during a match in Hamburg. She returned to competition in 1995 and won the 1996 Australian Open, her ninth and final major title.

Evidently, the prize money and sponsorship opportunities have grown significantly in the sport since Seles’ time, which is reflected in the numbers. Especially with the latest growth in the WTA.