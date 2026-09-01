Dino Prizmic’s profile: Who is the Croatian tennis player? Age, height, family, coach, ranking, career and more

Dino Prizmic is quickly becoming one of the most intriguing young names in Croatian tennis, with his breakthrough against Djokovic putting him firmly on the radar. His rise has already taken him from the junior ranks to major ATP stages.

Dino Prizmic’s rise has accelerated dramatically in 2026, turning the Croatian from a promising young talent into one of the names drawing attention on the ATP Tour. His victory over Djokovic in Rome marked the biggest win of his career.

That result was no isolated upset. He had already defeated Ben Shelton in Madrid and reached the fourth round in Rome, building on the progress that saw him break into the ATP Top 100 for the first time this year.

There is also a personal story behind the results. He grew up in Split, moved to Zagreb as a teenager to improve his tennis and has long looked up to Novak Djokovic, making their Rome meeting particularly meaningful.

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How old is Dino Prizmic?

Dino Prizmic is 21 years old. The Croatian was born on August 5, 2005, in Split, where he began developing his tennis before moving to Zagreb at 14 to find stronger training partners. He has already packed plenty into his young career.

Dino Prizmic during day five of the Mutua Madrid Open (Source: David Ramos/Getty Images)

He emerged as one of Croatia’s most promising juniors, then made a rapid transition to the professional level. His progress was interrupted by a wrist injury in 2024, but he returned strongly the following year and began making a much bigger impact on the ATP Tour.

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That comeback has been especially notable in 2026. He has gone from a young Challenger standout to a player capable of beating established Top 10 opponents, including Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton.

How tall is Dino Prizmic?

Dino Prizmic is 6 feet 2 inches tall (1.88 meters). The Croatian combines his size with an athletic baseline game that has become increasingly effective as he has developed physically.

His physical development has been one of the most noticeable parts of his progression. ATP Tour analysis in late 2025 highlighted improvements in his legs, footwork and backhand after returning from his 2024 wrist injury.

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He is right-handed and uses a two-handed backhand, while the forehand is his favorite shot. Clay is also his preferred surface, which fits his aggressive but physically demanding baseline style.

What is Dino Prizmic’s current ranking?

Dino Prizmic is ranked No. 102 in the ATP singles rankings as of August 31, 2026. He entered the 2026 US Open around the No. 101 mark before his first-round victory over Aleksandr Shevchenko.

That position comes after a remarkable year in which he reached the Top 100 for the first time in April and later established a career-high ranking of No. 70 in June 2026. His ranking climb has been driven by several major results.

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In Madrid, he defeated then-world No. 6 Ben Shelton, while in Rome he produced an even bigger headline by beating his childhood idol Novak Djokovic before reaching the fourth round of the Masters 1000 event.

At what age did Dino Prizmic start playing tennis?

Dino Prizmic started playing tennis as a child at Tenis Klub Split, although he began taking the sport seriously at age 14. That was when he moved from Split to Zagreb to find more players to practice with and accelerate his development.

Growing up, tennis was not his only sporting passion. He also played soccer for several years, but eventually decided that tennis offered the individual challenge he wanted. He has explained that he liked being responsible for his own performance rather than depending on teammates.

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His connection to tennis in Split is significant. The same club where he began also produced Croatian greats such as Goran Ivanisevic and Mario Ancic. Ivanisevic even gave him advice when he was nine years old, encouraging him to continue working on his forehand and serve.

Who is Dino Prizmic’s coach?

Dino Prizmic’s current coaches are Bojan Jelovac and Marko Toic.

His development has involved several important figures throughout his career. His early years at Tenis Klub Split helped establish his foundation, while his move to Zagreb at 14 gave him access to a more competitive training environment.

The coaching relationship has been particularly important during his transition from junior tennis to the professional circuit. After the wrist injury that sidelined him for months in 2024, he returned in 2025 with a more physically developed game and a clearer approach to his training and match preparation.

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How much prize money has Dino Prizmic earned?

Dino Prizmic has earned $1.5 million in career prize money. The Australian Open’s player profile lists his career earnings at $1,513,430, including $731,830 in singles prize money during the 2026 season at the time of its latest update.

Dino Prizmic on Day Four of the 2026 French Open (Source: James Fearn/Getty Images)

His earnings have accelerated alongside his ranking rise. The biggest financial jumps have come from reaching more ATP Tour and Grand Slam main draws, as well as his successful Challenger campaigns.

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Dino Prizmic’s career highlights

2023 Roland Garros boys’ singles champion: Prizmic won his first Grand Slam junior title at the French Open in 2023, dropping just one set throughout the tournament. The victory established him as one of the leading young players in the world.

First ATP Challenger title at 18: Just eight days after his 18th birthday, Prizmic won the Banja Luka Challenger. He became the youngest Croatian Challenger champion since Borna Coric in 2014.

Three Challenger titles as a teenager: His victory in Bratislava in June 2025 made him only the second Croatian teenager, after Mario Ancic, to win three Challenger titles before turning 20.

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First Grand Slam main draw: Prizmic qualified for the 2024 Australian Open and was immediately handed one of the toughest possible assignments: Novak Djokovic in the first round. Despite losing, the 18-year-old pushed the eventual champion through four sets and won the second set in a tiebreak.

Breakthrough against Ben Shelton: In April 2026, Prizmic defeated then-world No. 6 Ben Shelton in a three-hour thriller at the Madrid Masters. It was his first Top 10 victory and sent him into the third round of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time.

Beat his idol Novak Djokovic: The biggest win of Prizmic’s career came in Rome in May 2026, when he defeated Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-4. The victory was particularly meaningful because Djokovic has been Prizmic’s childhood idol.

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Rome Masters fourth round: Prizmic’s victory over Djokovic helped him reach the fourth round in Rome, becoming the first Croatian man to advance that far at the tournament since Borna Coric in 2023.

Career-high No. 70: His rapid progress in 2026 took Prizmic to a career-best No. 70 in the ATP rankings in June. That marked another major step after he broke into the Top 100 earlier in the season.

2026 US Open victory: Prizmic entered the US Open ranked around No. 101 and defeated Aleksandr Shevchenko in five sets in the first round. The result added another Grand Slam win to a season in which his profile has grown dramatically.

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