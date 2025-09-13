Rafael Nadal names his toughest hard-court rival between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

Tennis was forever changed by the era of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic—the legendary “Big Three”. Their rivalries produced some of the sport’s greatest matches, defining a generation and raising the bar to unprecedented levels.

Federer arrived first, dazzling fans with his elegance, creativity, and dominance on grass and hard courts. Nadal followed, a fierce competitor who built his reputation on clay but also proved capable across all surfaces. Then came Djokovic, a relentless athlete whose physicality and mental strength helped him surpass both in total Grand Slam titles.

Speaking with The Athletic, Nadal reflected on what it was like to face Federer and Djokovic on hard courts, a surface that played more naturally to his two rivals. “I needed my body and my physical performance to be at the absolute maximum to compete against Novak on a hard court,” Nadal said.

“I had to be more aggressive and strike the ball cleaner with my forehand when going for winners. That was my goal. Roger could win points quickly with his serve, but Novak and I played more grinding matches. Without a doubt, he was better than me on hard courts, but until 2013 or 2014 I was able to compete with him at a very high level,” he added.

Rafael Nadal poses for a photo with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on Court Philippe-Chatrier. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Nadal on the Big Three rivalry

The fierce competition among Federer, Djokovic, and Nadal forced each member of the Big Three to raise their level year after year. Nadal admitted that during his peak, there was no room for comfort or complacency—every match demanded his best effort.

“In some way, having players like Novak or Roger in front of you gave you a clear idea of what you had to do,” Nadal said. “We never had time to relax. We always had to give our maximum effort just to compete at that level. When I trained, I worked to improve myself, but at the same time, I always had those rivals pushing me forward”.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic will always be recognized as central figures in one of the most iconic rivalries in sports. Collectively, the Big Three have secured 66 Grand Slam championships, solidifying their legacy as some of the greatest players the game has ever seen.