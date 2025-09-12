Nadal reflects on Alcaraz’s career with an implicit message for Djokovic and Federer: ‘Something unique’

Carlos Alcaraz is no longer just a rising star—he’s firmly established as one of the game’s elite. The 22-year-old has already collected six Grand Slam titles, and now, Rafael Nadal has joined the chorus of praise for his countryman, lauding Alcaraz’s remarkable start while hinting at comparisons to Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

The Spanish star recently captured the US Open title in New York, defeating Jannik Sinner in four sets. At just 22 years old, Alcaraz now owns six Grand Slam trophies and has reclaimed the world No. 1 ranking.

Speaking with RNE, Rafael Nadal didn’t hold back his admiration for his countryman’s trajectory. “His career looks like it’s on track to become something unique,” said the 14-time French Open champion. Nadal added, “I just hope it’s a long career, because that’s what he’ll need to reach certain milestones”.

Nadal, who owns 22 Grand Slam titles, expanded on his praise with a note of caution. “Hopefully injuries stay away and everything goes well for him. For now, he already has six Grand Slams,” the Spaniard said. “But let’s not get ahead of ourselves…” he added, in a clear reference to Alcaraz’s still very young age.

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz of Team Spain during 2024 Paris Olympics. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Spanish legend continued to highlight the accomplishments of the current world No. 1. Despite only spending a few years at the top level, Alcaraz has already collected multiple major titles. “Six Grand Slams is an incredible number,” Nadal said. “I just hope he can win as many as possible”.

The two countrymen also teamed up at the 2024 Paris Olympics, representing Spain in doubles. While they fell short of a medal, reaching the quarterfinals, Alcaraz went on to earn a silver medal in singles after falling to Novak Djokovic in the final.

Carlos Alcaraz by the numbers

In a short but remarkable career, Alcaraz has already claimed six Grand Slam titles: two Roland Garros, two Wimbledon, and two US Open crowns. He also became the youngest world No. 1 in ATP history, the youngest player ever to win an ATP 500 event, and the youngest to reach an Olympic final — earning a silver medal in Paris. And he’s only 22 years old.