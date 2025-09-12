Why are Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul not playing for the USA vs Czech Republic at the Davis Cup?

The United States will face the Czech Republic in the Davis Cup as they look to secure a spot in the Final Eight, but they’ll have to do it without two of their top players: Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul.

Both players were knocked out in the third round of the recent US Open and have withdrawn from the two Davis Cup ties against the Czech Republic — one at home and one away — due to injury. They will also miss the Laver Cup, scheduled for September 19–21 in San Francisco.

Shelton, ranked No. 6 in the world, had been playing at a high level in New York before his hopes of a first Grand Slam title ended when he was forced to retire against Adrian Mannarino. The match was tied at two sets apiece when a shoulder injury prevented him from continuing.

Paul, the world No. 15, was eliminated in five sets by Alexander Bublik in the same round. He appeared to struggle with an abdominal injury during the match, an issue that ultimately ruled him out of Davis Cup action.

Ben Shelton before retiring from his US Open game against Adrian Mannarino. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Who will replace Shelton and Paul?

With the two big absences confirmed, Reilly Opelka joins the US Davis Cup roster alongside doubles specialists Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek, completing a squad that also includes world No. 4 Taylor Fritz and world No. 29 Frances Tiafoe.

For the Laver Cup, Shelton and Paul were originally slated to represent Team World under captain Andre Agassi against Team Europe. In their place, Opelka and rising star Alex Michelsen, ranked No. 32, will suit up for Agassi’s team in San Francisco. It will be Michelsen’s first Laver Cup appearance, while Opelka makes his second after debuting in Boston in 2021.