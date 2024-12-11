A former World No. 1 who coached Djokovic wasted $130 million and ended up in prison in 2022

Boris Becker was once the best tennis player in the world in the late ’80s and early ’90s. He went on to coach Novak Djokovic, helping the Serbian star secure six Grand Slam titles. But not even all the fortune in the world could protect Becker from the fallout of disastrous financial decisions that led him from the top of the sport to financial ruin.

In 1985, the German player competed in his second Wimbledon championship, where he wasn’t even seeded but steadily advanced through the rounds. In the final, he pulled off a stunning upset against American Kevin Curren, who was heavily favored after eliminating Jimmy Connors in the semifinals.

At just 17 years and 7 months old, Becker became the youngest-ever Wimbledon champion, introducing the world to the talented player from Leimen, Germany, who would go on to make history.

“Everyone thought I would become a university student, not a professional tennis player,” Becker later recalled about that moment, which came just as he was considering entering university for his studies.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia and coach Boris Becker during day 13 of the 2016 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Becker’s impressive career

Becker’s career continued to soar as he secured an impressive record. He played in seven Wimbledon finals, second only to Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, and won three titles (1985, 1986, 1989). In addition, Becker claimed the 1989 US Open and the Australian Opens in 1991 and 1996, among other major titles, eventually becoming World No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

Becker’s coaching role with Djokovic

In 2013, Becker joined Novak Djokovic’s team as the Serbian star’s coach. Under Becker’s guidance, Djokovic won six Grand Slam titles and ascended to the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings.

“The goals we set when we started working together were completely achieved, and I want to thank him for his cooperation, teamwork, dedication, and commitment,” Djokovic said in December 2016 after some tensions between the two during their partnership.

Financial mismanagement and loss of millions

Despite earning millions throughout his career, Becker’s financial troubles began after his retirement. Sources close to the former tennis star revealed that he had no hesitation in spending up to $10 million on what seemed like “good business deals” without much scrutiny.

These financial missteps led to Becker filing for bankruptcy. In 2017, a London court convicted him for the remortgage of a mansion in Mallorca, Spain. At the same time, he sought diplomatic immunity to avoid paying debts in the Central African Republic, but was unsuccessful.

Becker’s time in prison

As interviews with Becker downplayed his financial struggles, lawsuits and demands mounted, eventually culminating in 2022 when Becker was found guilty in England of hiding assets and making illegal money transfers.

The issue arose after Becker declared bankruptcy but then transferred millions of dollars to accounts belonging to his current partner and ex-wife, triggering alarms with the British justice system. As a result, he was sentenced to prison and served eight months behind bars.

Freedom and desire to return to Wimbledon

After serving nearly half of his sentence in England, Becker was deported to Germany to finish his sentence on parole. Now working as a sports commentator, Becker’s biggest wish is to return to Wimbledon.

“I lived in Wimbledon for a long time, so I’m working hard with the authorities to have all the applications ready to return next year. We’re working on 2025,” he shared in a recent interview, excited at the prospect of returning to the place where his tennis career began. “It’s part of my life. It’s in my DNA, you can’t deny it.”

