Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 Wimbledon match on July 4, 2026

Frances Tiafoe takes on Alexander Bublik in the 2026 Wimbledon third round. American player Tiafoe seeks his place in the fourth round against the tough Kazakh player. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik Tournament 2026 Wimbledon Date Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time 10:50 AM (ET) / 7:50 AM (PT) TV Channels ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel Live Stream Fubo,ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV Stream

How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch the match live on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and Tennis Channel through cable or satellite providers.

Those looking to stream the action can tune in with ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV stream, or Fubo. Make sure to catch every moment of this highly anticipated contest.

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Can I watch Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik for free?

American viewers can catch this exciting showdown live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Offered across the country, either streaming option lets fans follow all the action live, from the opening kick to the match’s closing moments.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

A place in the next round at the season’s third Grand Slam will be on the line when top-20 players Frances Tiafoe and Alexander Bublik meet in one of the most intriguing third-round matchups. Tiafoe advanced after battling through two tough opening-round tests.

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On the other hand, Bublik rebounded from a difficult opener against Thanasi Kokkinakis by cruising past Kyrian Jacquet in straight sets. With both players in strong form, this matchup has all the makings of a must-watch contest.

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan – Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

What time is the Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik match?

The match kicks off today, July 4, at 10:50 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 10:50 AM

Central Time: 9:50 AM

Mountain Time: 8:50 AM

Pacific Time: 7:50 AM