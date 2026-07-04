Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 Wimbledon match on July 4, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik
|Tournament
|2026 Wimbledon
|Date
|Saturday, July 4, 2026
|Time
|10:50 AM (ET) / 7:50 AM (PT)
|TV Channels
|ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel
|Live Stream
|Fubo,ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV Stream
How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik in the USA
Fans in the United States can watch the match live on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and Tennis Channel through cable or satellite providers.
Those looking to stream the action can tune in with ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV stream, or Fubo. Make sure to catch every moment of this highly anticipated contest.
Can I watch Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik for free?
American viewers can catch this exciting showdown live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.
Offered across the country, either streaming option lets fans follow all the action live, from the opening kick to the match’s closing moments.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
A place in the next round at the season’s third Grand Slam will be on the line when top-20 players Frances Tiafoe and Alexander Bublik meet in one of the most intriguing third-round matchups. Tiafoe advanced after battling through two tough opening-round tests.
On the other hand, Bublik rebounded from a difficult opener against Thanasi Kokkinakis by cruising past Kyrian Jacquet in straight sets. With both players in strong form, this matchup has all the makings of a must-watch contest.
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan – Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
What time is the Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik match?
The match kicks off today, July 4, at 10:50 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 10:50 AM
Central Time: 9:50 AM
Mountain Time: 8:50 AM
Pacific Time: 7:50 AM