Karolína Muchová vs Linda Nosková: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 Wimbledon Women’s final match on July 11, 2026

Karolína Muchová plays against Linda Nosková in the 2026 Wimbledon Women’s final. The two Czech players are going for the title at the Cathedral of Tennis. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Karolína Muchová vs Linda Nosková Tournament Wimbledon Date Saturday, July 11, 2026 Time 11:00 AM (ET) / 8:00 AM (PT) TV Channels ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel Live Stream Fubo, ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV Stream

How to watch Karolína Muchová vs Linda Nosková in the USA

Fans in the United States can catch the action live on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, or Tennis Channel through a valid cable or satellite television subscription.

Those looking to stream the match can watch on ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV Stream, or Fubo. Don’t miss a second of what promises to be an exciting showdown.

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Can I watch Karolína Muchová vs Linda Nosková for free?

Catch every moment live across the United States with Fubo or DirecTV Stream, which both provide eligible new users with an exclusive five-day free trial offer.

Wherever you are located nationwide, these platforms allow you to watch the entire matchup in real time, from the opening kickoff until the closing whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

A Wimbledon championship match with a clear Czech identity is ready to unfold, bringing a Central European presence to the spotlight.

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The 2026 title will belong to a player from that nation. On one side stands Karolina Muchova, who secured her place after a demanding semifinal battle. Muchova needed three sets to overcome Coco Gauff, including a dramatic and exhausting final tiebreak that decided the contest.

Across the net will be Linda Noskova, who reached the final with a more controlled victory over Marta Kostyuk, winning 6-4, 6-4. Now, the stakes are even higher as the two Czech stars compete for a historic triumph on tennis’ most iconic stage

Linda Noskova of Czechia – Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

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What time is the Karolína Muchová vs Linda Nosková match?

The match kicks off today, July 11, at 11:00 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM

Central Time: 10:00 AM

Mountain Time: 9:00 AM

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM