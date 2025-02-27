Gerard Pique’s controversial proposals for tennis: ‘People don’t want to see that’

Tennis is a unique sport where, although matches can last several hours, there is also a significant amount of dead time between points. For former Barcelona star Gerard Pique, who, through his company Kosmos, famously introduced (not-so-well-received) changes to the Davis Cup format, there are modifications that could speed up the game.

Speaking on Iker Casillas’ podcast Bajo los Palos, Pique said: “Why do you get two serves in tennis? That’s 30 more seconds of someone bouncing the ball. People don’t want to see that, they want to see the point. They also don’t want to watch a five-minute game with deuce-advantage-deuce-advantage. There should be a golden point at 40-40.”

The comment came in the middle of a conversation about how soccer and other sports need to “adapt” to the “new generations,” as they compete with other forms of entertainment and streaming platforms. However, Pique acknowledged how hard it is to introduce new ideas in established sports, such as he tried to do with tennis and the Davis Cup.

Carlos Alcaraz’s serve (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“We tried to change certain things, and there was no way. The International Tennis Federation doesn’t want to change anything,” he commented on his inclusion in the Davis Cup in 2019, in which he helped change the format, putting an end to the traditional home-and-away series that had been one of the most compelling elements of the competition.

The Davis Cup’s numerous changes

Historically, the Davis Cup featured a 16-team draw, starting from the round of 16. One team played at home, the other as the away side, and matches were contested over five rubbers—four singles and one doubles—played in best-of-five-set encounters.

However, this changed with the involvement of Piqué through his company Kosmos, which introduced key modifications: home ties were eliminated—except for qualifying rounds—and the final stage was played at a single venue. Matches were shortened to best-of-three sets, and the series consisted of three rubbers, with two singles and one doubles match.

By the 2023 edition, Kosmos had stepped away from organizing the Davis Cup. The format left behind was widely considered unappealing, with empty stadiums since the previous format’s biggest draw was the packed stands driven by home ties.

In 2024, the ITF announced a new format change. The group stage of the Davis Cup Finals were suppressed, and instead there will be seven home or away ties, with the winners, plus the hosts, contesting the Finals. The change was made to help players’ schedules, as well as to return to the more appealing format of playing at local venues.