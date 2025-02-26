Tennis star Frances Tiafoe shares his relatable reaction to meeting Taylor Swift at a Chiefs game

Former world No. 10 Frances Tiafoe admitted that he was starstruck when he met global pop star Taylor Swift last November at a Kansas City Chiefs’ game. The 2024 US Open semifinalist shared how it was meeting the ‘You’re On Your Own Kid’ singer, while she was supporting her boyfriend, Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce.

“We go into the suite, and the first person I see in the suite is Taylor (Swift). And I’m like, ‘Ok, try to act like you’ve been here before,’” he told the ATP Tour social media team. “I’m not even saying I’m a Swiftie, but I, like, appreciate greatness so much and seeing how cool she was, she’s got my ultimate respect.”

The No. 1 American, currently World No. 18 in singles, also appreciated that Swift was aware of his career. “First of all, she was very knowledgeable about what I was doing. She was like ‘man, we wanted to watch you play in the final in the Open,’ and ‘Trav loves you,’ and this and that.”

“We were drinking all day together. She was so cool. One of the most humble people for who she is. Super down to earth. She is amazing,” he added of the 14-time Grammy winner, and holder of several records, including the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the 2024 US Open men’s final between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Since starting dating Kelce 2023, Taylor Swift has been spotted at several sporting events apart from the NFL. The couple has been seen at the Yankees Stadium and the Arthur Ashe Stadium last summer during the US Open final, between Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner.

Iga Swiatek is the tennis’ No. 1 Swiftie

While Tiafoe is not a “Swiftie,” the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer does have a famous Swiftie among tennis stars: Iga Swiatek. The world No. 2 has expressed her admiration for the singer on several occasions, even attending the Eras Tour in Liverpool in 2024.

However, Swiatek’s admiration isn’t one-sided. Swift wrote her a handwritten letter after the Polish star won her fourth Roland Garros title last year. “I’m dead. Yes, I cried many times during the show. Yes, it was incredible. You are amazing @taylorswift13,” the player wrote on social media.