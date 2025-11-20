Roger Federer excites tennis world with surprising announcement: ‘Maybe something will happen in 2026’

Roger Federer revealed that in the more than three years since he made the decision to retire from the professional circuit, he is now playing more tennis than ever before. He credits this ability to a successful rehabilitation of a knee injury that bothered him during the final stretch of his career.

“After retirement I did a lot of rehab. So it wasn’t as if I’d been doing a lot of sports and then suddenly stopped completely. I continued training. But I stopped playing tennis to protect my knee. I did Pilates and tried golf. Surprisingly, I had no pain there” Federer explained in an interview with Tages Anzeiger.

“…My knee feels better. I’m playing much more tennis again now. In the summer I played occasionally with Ivo Heuberger (a former Swiss pro player). Because my children are playing more often and better now, I join them from time to time, too,” he added.

The player who holds the record for the most consecutive weeks at World No. 1 in ATP history, who was recently confirmed for induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, also revealed that this physical re-engagement with the sport could lead to major news next year.

“My goal is still to be able to play a few exhibitions again. Maybe something will happen in 2026. I’m now doing a mini build-up until the end of the year,” he said, generating immense expectation.

Nadal, Djokovic, and an eternal bond

Roger Federer also reflected on how a great sporting rivalry, like the one he sustained with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, ultimately creates a bond that transcends its own time and becomes an important part of history.

“Rivalries like that create a huge bond. I see it very differently today than before, with much more distance. Novak doesn’t know what that’s like yet. Rafa is slowly getting there. When you’re still playing, you can’t think about it the way I do today,” Federe explained.

“The more time passes, the less you identify yourself as an individual player and the more you see the big picture. What’s funny is: Someone might have taken something totally personally—and you can’t even remember it anymore. I’m definitely up for sitting down together and talking about the good old days,” he noted.

Federer elected to the International Tennis Hall Of Fame

It was only a matter of time before the player who held the World No. 1 ranking for the most consecutive weeks in history (310 weeks) was chosen for the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The announcement was officially made, and he will be formally inducted during the ceremony celebrated in Newport from August 27th to 29th, 2026.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and to stand alongside so many of the game’s great champions,” Federer said, according to the ATP official website. “…I look forward to visiting Newport next August to celebrate this special moment with the tennis community“.