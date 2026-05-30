Novak Djokovic’s message after 2026 Roland Garros loss to Joao Fonseca amid retirement speculation

Novak Djokovic's emotional message after his stunning Roland Garros exit has fueled fresh speculation that fans may have witnessed his final match at the French Open.

Novak Djokovic’s emotional Roland Garros exit continues to generate headlines after the Serbian legend shared a heartfelt message following his shocking third-round defeat against Joao Fonseca. The 39-year-old appeared to acknowledge both the Brazilian’s incredible performance and his own special connection with Paris after one of the most dramatic matches of the tournament.

Djokovic was eliminated after losing 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 despite holding a two-set lead. Fonseca’s comeback instantly became one of the biggest upsets of the 2026 French Open and potentially one of the defining victories of the young Brazilian’s career.

Shortly after the match, Novak Djokovic posted a message on social media with a lot of uncertainty surrounding his future at Roland Garros. “An epic battle, Joao. And a hard-fought victory you deserve. Best of luck for the rest of the tournament and the incredible career you have ahead of you. As for Paris… tu as mon coeur.”

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic fuels speculation about his Roland Garros future

The message arrives amid growing speculation that this may have been Djokovic’s final appearance at Roland Garros. Following the loss, the Serbian was asked directly whether he expected to return to Paris in 2027 and admitted that he simply did not know.

That uncertainty has fueled retirement discussions throughout the tennis world. At 39 years old, Djokovic knows opportunities to compete for Grand Slam titles are becoming increasingly limited, making this year’s French Open especially painful after the draw opened up following the absence of several top contenders.

For now, the only thing confirmed is that Djokovic intends to continue pursuing Grand Slam No. 25 at Wimbledon. While the challenge remains enormous, many still view the grass-court major as one of his best remaining chances to add another historic title to his resume.

Advertisement

There is also reason for optimism among Djokovic’s supporters. The Serbian has repeatedly suggested that competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics remains one of his long-term goals after winning Olympic gold in Paris in 2024. Whether he ultimately reaches that milestone remains uncertain, but for now, his emotional farewell message has only intensified questions about when his legendary career will finally come to an end.