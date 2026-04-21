Jannik Sinner hints at when he expects Carlos Alcaraz back for their next on-court battle

Carlos Alcaraz was honored with a Laureus Award in a star-studded ceremony in Europe, but the hardware wasn’t the only thing drawing attention. Among the icons in attendance was Jannik Sinner, who took the opportunity to address the burgeoning rivalry between himself and the young Spaniard.

“Right now he’s going through a tough moment, but we hope to see him back on court very soon, maybe in Rome. When you want to win, you want to win against the best players,” Sinner told Mediaset when asked about Alcaraz’s recent injury setbacks.

The duo has forged the most anticipated rivalry on the ATP Tour, drawing inevitable comparisons to the legendary battles between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal that defined the sport before Novak Djokovic ascended to his place in history.

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This modern-day rivalry has fans and analysts alike speculating on the future of the sport. In the immediate future, however, Sinner has a golden opportunity to chase Masters 1000 history while Alcaraz remains sidelined.

Carlos Alcaraz poses with the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award.

Alcaraz provides grim injury update

Despite the celebratory atmosphere, Alcaraz arrived at the Laureus ceremony with his left wrist heavily immobilized, immediately fueling concerns regarding his status for Roland Garros. The World No. 3 didn’t mince words when discussing the severity of the issue.

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“As everyone saw in Barcelona, after a return, I felt my wrist give out and the discomfort just kept increasing. We saw the results of the exams today, and it’s a bit more serious than we initially expected,” Alcaraz admitted to reporters.

Alcaraz emphasized that he will prioritize his long-term health, indicating he is prepared to skip Roland Garros if his wrist is not at 100 percent. If he remains out, the spotlight in Paris will shift almost entirely to Sinner and the veteran Djokovic.

Sinner eyes the Mutua Madrid Open

With Alcaraz officially out of the upcoming Masters 1000 event in Madrid, Sinner is looking to capitalize on a tournament where he has historically struggled to find his best form.

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For the Italian, Madrid serves as a crucial testing ground to refine his game on the clay, a surface that has remained the final frontier in his quest for ATP dominance.