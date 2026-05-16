Jannik Sinner details stomach issues, physical struggles following battle with Medvedev

Jannik Sinner addressed the media to share his thoughts on his recent health struggles during his high-stakes clash against Daniil Medvedev at the Italian Open.

Anticipation is reaching a fever pitch for what Jannik Sinner can accomplish in the upcoming Italian Open final against Casper Ruud. However, fresh off a grueling semifinal victory over Daniil Medvedev, the Italian sensation revealed he was battling through some physical fatigue and detailed exactly what he was enduring during the high-stakes matchup.

“I struggled a bit to sleep last night. It was a situation I hadn’t been in yet, where you need to finish when you’re nearly done with the match. You sleep, but you don’t know how you’re going to feel the next day,” Sinner revealed to the media during his post-match press conference.

While Sinner looked uncharacteristically sluggish at times against Medvedev, his raw talent ultimately carried him through the adversity. Having already eclipsed Novak Djokovic’s historic Masters record with his earlier win over Andrey Rublev, the world’s top-ranked player is now locked in on capturing a monumental title on home soil against Ruud.

Advertisement

The final matchup promises plenty of respect, as Ruud spent the earlier part of the week praising Sinner’s tactical evolution, silencing critics who had previously questioned the Italian’s ceiling and his ability to sustain this historic career run.

Sinner’s grueling road to the Rome final

Though Sinner attributed his uneven play against Medvedev to a lack of rest, the Italian superstar has put on an absolute clinic throughout an intense tournament, proving to the tennis world that he is a threat to dominate on any surface.

Advertisement

Navigating this kind of physical toll is simply the reality Sinner must accept at this stage of his meteoric rise. With Roland Garros looming on the horizon to host the world’s elite, his ability to manage his body in Rome will be the ultimate test of his championship mettle.

These are Sinner’s performance so far at Italian Open:

Round Opponent Score / Result R64 Sebastian Ofner W 6-3, 6-4 R32 Alexei Popyrin W 6-2, 6-0 R16 Andrea Pellegrino W 6-2, 6-3 QF Andrey Rublev W 6-2, 6-4 SF Daniil Medvedev W 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 Final Casper Ruud Sunday, May 17