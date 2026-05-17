Steelers reportedly have plan to find Ben Roethlisberger’s successor after Aaron Rodgers’ retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers always had a very clear plan for 2026. Aaron Rodgers will be their starting quarterback and, behind the scenes, they will try to figure out whether Will Howard and Drew Allar have potential for the future.

However, the biggest question is what will happen in 2027. Rodgers will most likely retire regardless of what happens, and that draft class is expected to be particularly attractive with names like Arch Manning, Dante Moore, and LaNorris Sellers.

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers appear to have already made their decision. “A few executives consulted for this story are watching Pittsburgh, which has started seven quarterbacks since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season, for a move up the draft board to capitalize on a quarterback class it has spent years studying.”

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Who will be Steelers starting QB in 2026?

Aaron Rodgers will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 season and, considering he will turn 43 years old, everything seems to indicate that this will undoubtedly be his last dance.

The next Steelers franchise quarterback

Drew Allar, Will Howard, and perhaps a quarterback from the 2027 draft class will battle for that coveted position. Allar and Howard will begin that competition during training camp and preseason, while college prospects will be closely monitored by Omar Khan and Mike McCarthy. What already seems clear is that, after the 2026 season, the Steelers will finally face the long-awaited moment when they must make a historic decision at quarterback.