Argentina vs Switzerland: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 World Cup quarterfinals match on July 11, 2026

Argentina squares off with Switzerland at the Kansas City Stadium in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Messi's Argentina is aiming for a place in the semifinals against tough Switzerland. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Argentina vs Switzerland Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Saturday, July 11, 2026 Time 9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Argentina vs Switzerland in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch all the action live on FOX and Telemundo through participating cable and satellite providers.

Fans who prefer to stream can watch on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, or Peacock Premium. Don’t miss a minute of this highly anticipated matchup.

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Can I watch Argentina vs Switzerland for free?

Fans in the United States can watch this marquee clash live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both platforms offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, the streaming services provide complete match coverage from the opening kick through the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Argentina and Switzerland meet in a historic clash with a semifinal spot at stake. Lionel Messi and company advanced after a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Egypt, overcoming a 2-0 deficit in a thrilling battle.

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Switzerland stunned Colombia with a penalty shootout victory after a tense matchup and will look to reach the semifinals for the first time in history, while Argentina aims to continue its title pursuit.

Granit Xhaka of Switzerland – Luke Hales/Getty Images

Argentina vs Switzerland: Predicted Lineups

Argentina (4-4-2): Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez.

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Switzerland (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Ardon Jashari, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas.

What time is the Argentina vs Switzerland match?

The match kicks off today, July 11, at 9:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 9:00 PM

Central Time: 8:00 PM

Mountain Time: 7:00 PM

Pacific Time: 6:00 PM