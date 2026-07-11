Norway vs England: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 World Cup quarterfinals match on July 11, 2026

Norway will face off against England at the Miami Stadium in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. After a tough match against Mexico, England prepares to face Norway, who eliminated Brazil. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Norway vs England Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Saturday, July 11, 2026 Time 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Norway vs England in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch all the action live on FOX and Telemundo through participating cable and satellite providers.

Fans who prefer to stream can watch on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, or Peacock Premium. Don’t miss a minute of this highly anticipated matchup.

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Can I watch Norway vs England for free?

Fans in the United States can watch this marquee clash live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both platforms offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, the streaming services provide complete match coverage from the opening kick through the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

A high-stakes showdown is on tap as England returns to action after eliminating Mexico in a thrilling 3-2 Round of 16 battle. What happens today against Norway could determine if England’s campaign ends here, or if the Three Lions set up a semifinal game against the winner of Argentina vs. Switzerland.

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Led by Harry Kane, the Three Lions survived a tough test and now face an even bigger challenge against tournament surprise package Norway, who are in a historic World Cup run.

Powered by superstar Erling Haaland, the Norwegians stunned Vinicius Jr.’s Brazil in the previous round and are chasing a historic semifinal berth that would mark a landmark moment for Norwegian soccer. Both England and Norway play with their home uniforms today.

Harry Kane of England – Michael Steele/Getty Images

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Norway vs England: Confirmed Lineups

Norway’s lineup: Ørjan Nyland; Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem, David Møller Wolfe; Sander Berge, Andreas Schjelderup, Patrick Berg, Martin Ødegaard; Alexander Sørloth, Julian Ryerson, Erling Haaland.

England’s lineup: Jordan Pickford; John Stones, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Nico O’Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke.

England’s starting eleven has notable absentees, with Bukayo Saka not starting today. Another presence on the bench will be Marcus Rashford.

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What time is the Norway vs England match?

The match between England and Norway in Miami kicks off today, July 11, at 5:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 5:00 PM

Central Time: 4:00 PM

Mountain Time: 3:00 PM

Pacific Time: 2:00 PM