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Spain vs Belgium: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 World Cup quarterfinals match on July 10, 2026

Spain plays against Belgium at the Los Angeles Stadium in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Lamine Yamal and company face De Bruyne's Belgium for a place in the semifinals. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Lamine Yamal of Spain
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Spain
Match Summary
MatchSpain vs Belgium
Tournament2026 World Cup
DateFriday, July 10, 2026
Time9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT)
TV ChannelsFOX, Telemundo
Live StreamFubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Spain vs Belgium in the USA

Fans across the United States can watch the match live on FOX and Telemundo through cable and satellite television services.

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Streaming coverage is available via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this exciting showdown.

Can I watch Spain vs Belgium for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, each platform gives viewers access to every crucial play, from kickoff through the final whistle.

See also

Thibaut Courtois blasts USA, calls Senegal a better team as Belgium advances at 2026 World Cup

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Spain and Belgium meet in a quarterfinal clash with a semifinal berth on the line. Spain enters as one of the tournament favorites after defeating fellow contender Portugal, with Lamine Yamal and company aiming to keep their title run alive.

Belgium, meanwhile, has surpassed expectations with a string of impressive performances and now looks to pull off another surprise by eliminating one of the competition’s biggest favorites.

Leandro Trossard of Belgium – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Leandro Trossard of Belgium – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Spain vs Belgium: Predicted Lineups

Spain (4-2-3-1): Unai Simón; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Álex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal.

Belgium (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy, Maxim De Cuyper; Hans Vanaken, Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans; Dodi Lukébakio, Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere.

What time is the Spain vs Belgium match?

The match kicks off today, July 10, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM
Central Time: 2:00 PM
Mountain Time: 1:00 PM
Pacific Time: 12:00 PM

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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