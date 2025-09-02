Nick Kyrgios delivers bold warning to Aryna Sabalenka ahead of highly anticipated 2026 showdown

Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the US Open last week, sparking concerns about his health. Now, with his sights set on a swift recovery for the challenges ahead, Kyrgios is preparing for the highly anticipated matchup against the world’s No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka.

In anticipation of the Battle of the Sexes showdown, set to take place in January 2026, Kyrgios shared his thoughts while speaking with Alexander Bublik, who was recently eliminated by Jannik Sinner at the US Open.

“She’s not going to beat me. Do you really think I have to try 100%? I’m going to try because I’m representing the men’s side… I’d say 6-2, maybe,” Kyrgios remarked about the historic showdown against Sabalenka, one of the most important players in the WTA circuit these days.

As the preparations for this marquee matchup continue, Kyrgios remains focused on his recovery. An injury sidelined him from the US Open, but his fan base stands firmly behind him. With confidence, he looks forward to proving victorious in this unique Battle of the Sexes.

Kyrgios opens up about his vocal presence

In addition to discussing the highly anticipated matchup against Sabalenka set for Hong Kong next year, Kyrgios shared insights into his outspoken personality both on the court and during post-match press conferences. He addressed the attention he commands with his candid approach to tennis.

“The tennis world gave me the power,” Kyrgios stated, shifting the focus away from his sometimes controversial remarks. “You shouldn’t blame me; you should blame the tennis world, because they put me in this position. I’m just having fun. I’m in my bed half the time just trolling. I think it’s healthy for the sport,” he remarked to fellow player Alexander Bublik.

By acknowledging his vibrant personality and forthright manner in discussing the sport, the Australian maverick continues to carve out his own path in the tennis world. With fans eagerly anticipating his next match, especially against Sabalenka, Kyrgios remains a compelling figure on and off the court.

