Trending topics:
TENNIS

Not Djokovic, Nadal or Federer: Bjorn Borg names his favorite player to watch

Bjorn Borg, the legendary tennis icon, has often shared his thoughts on the renowned trio of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal. However, in a recent statement, Borg revealed his personal favorite player to watch.

By Santiago Tovar

Former tennis player, Bjorn Borg, arrives in the Royal Box.
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesFormer tennis player, Bjorn Borg, arrives in the Royal Box.

Bjorn Borg, one of tennis’s legendary figures, made the surprising decision to retire from professional play at the young age of 26. Stepping away from the courts, Borg remained deeply connected to the sport, transitioning into roles as a coach for various players and establishing himself as a prominent broadcaster during major Grand Slam tournaments.

Despite frequently commenting on the remarkable talents of players like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, Borg’s favorite player to watch was neither of these contemporary legends. Instead, he chose a South American talent whom he never had the opportunity to face during his own career.

Borg identified former world number one, Chilean standout Marcelo Rios, as his player of preference during a 2024 interview with La Tercera in Chile. “Marcelo Rios was an incredible player, truly exceptional. I watched him play so many times; his skill on the court was nothing short of amazing,” Borg expressed.

Advertisement

Reflecting further, Borg acknowledged a shared experience with Ríos: both chose to retire early. “Perhaps Marcelo wanted to explore other paths in his life, but during his career, he was one of the best; arguably, he was the best. Following his matches and watching his gameplay was an incredible experience,” Borg added.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Rios’ impact on the ATP circuit

It is no coincidence that Rios was Borg’s favorite tennis player to watch. Although he never secured a Grand Slam title, his pinnacle achievement came in 1998 when he finished as the runner-up at the Australian Open and earned the top spot in the ATP rankings, becoming world number one.

Not Federer, Nadal or Djokovic: John McEnroe names the most talented player he’s ever seen

see also

Not Federer, Nadal or Djokovic: John McEnroe names the most talented player he’s ever seen

After clinching 18 titles, including five Masters 1000 titles, Rios decided to retire from professional play. Struggling with multiple injuries and unable to maintain a high level of play, Rios nevertheless left an enduring legacy for his country with his remarkable achievements. His playing style, distinguished by his left-handed finesse and serve, captivated audiences worldwide.

Advertisement

As the first Latin American player to reach the top of the ATP rankings, Rios is regarded as one of the best players from his region. He left an indelible mark on the tennis landscape of the 1990s, paving the way for future talents like fellow Chilean Nicolas Massu.

Borg’s take on the tennis GOAT debate

Borg has also weighed in on the debate of the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in tennis. While acknowledging the plethora of talented players in ATP history, Borg expressed unequivocally that Djokovic holds the title of the GOAT in tennis.

Advertisement

The best in history is Djokovic due to his Grand Slam victories and numerous titles, but the two players who have made the most impact on this sport, in my opinion, are Nadal and Federer,” he shared with El Español in an interview conducted back in 2024.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Novak Djokovic displays discomfort during US Open press conference after question about upcoming match
Tennis

Novak Djokovic displays discomfort during US Open press conference after question about upcoming match

Where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff live in the USA: 2025 US Open
Tennis

Where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff live in the USA: 2025 US Open

Sinner joins exclusive company of Nadal, Djokovic and Boris Becker after Grand Slam achievement
Tennis

Sinner joins exclusive company of Nadal, Djokovic and Boris Becker after Grand Slam achievement

Dodgers rely on early August injury returnee for crucial series against Pirates
MLB

Dodgers rely on early August injury returnee for crucial series against Pirates

Better Collective Logo