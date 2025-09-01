Not Djokovic, Nadal or Federer: Bjorn Borg names his favorite player to watch

Bjorn Borg, one of tennis’s legendary figures, made the surprising decision to retire from professional play at the young age of 26. Stepping away from the courts, Borg remained deeply connected to the sport, transitioning into roles as a coach for various players and establishing himself as a prominent broadcaster during major Grand Slam tournaments.

Despite frequently commenting on the remarkable talents of players like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, Borg’s favorite player to watch was neither of these contemporary legends. Instead, he chose a South American talent whom he never had the opportunity to face during his own career.

Borg identified former world number one, Chilean standout Marcelo Rios, as his player of preference during a 2024 interview with La Tercera in Chile. “Marcelo Rios was an incredible player, truly exceptional. I watched him play so many times; his skill on the court was nothing short of amazing,” Borg expressed.

Reflecting further, Borg acknowledged a shared experience with Ríos: both chose to retire early. “Perhaps Marcelo wanted to explore other paths in his life, but during his career, he was one of the best; arguably, he was the best. Following his matches and watching his gameplay was an incredible experience,” Borg added.

Rios’ impact on the ATP circuit

It is no coincidence that Rios was Borg’s favorite tennis player to watch. Although he never secured a Grand Slam title, his pinnacle achievement came in 1998 when he finished as the runner-up at the Australian Open and earned the top spot in the ATP rankings, becoming world number one.

After clinching 18 titles, including five Masters 1000 titles, Rios decided to retire from professional play. Struggling with multiple injuries and unable to maintain a high level of play, Rios nevertheless left an enduring legacy for his country with his remarkable achievements. His playing style, distinguished by his left-handed finesse and serve, captivated audiences worldwide.

As the first Latin American player to reach the top of the ATP rankings, Rios is regarded as one of the best players from his region. He left an indelible mark on the tennis landscape of the 1990s, paving the way for future talents like fellow Chilean Nicolas Massu.

Borg’s take on the tennis GOAT debate

Borg has also weighed in on the debate of the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in tennis. While acknowledging the plethora of talented players in ATP history, Borg expressed unequivocally that Djokovic holds the title of the GOAT in tennis.

“The best in history is Djokovic due to his Grand Slam victories and numerous titles, but the two players who have made the most impact on this sport, in my opinion, are Nadal and Federer,” he shared with El Español in an interview conducted back in 2024.