NY Mets News: Team signs former AL East reliever, bolstering bullpen depth

Some teams are reportedly crafting a strategic approach focused on strengthening their bullpen at the minor league level for the upcoming season. Their recent flurry of offseason acquisitions targeting this part of the roster is a testament to their intentions. Meanwhile, the New York Mets appear to be following suit, implementing similar strategies to bolster their minor league depth.

According to the Mets’ transaction records, Robinson Martinez has joined their minor league system. Martinez spent last season within the Orioles’ farm system and played winter ball with Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Republic.

Martinez’s impressive performance, highlighted by a 3.52 ERA and 19 strikeouts over 15 1/3 innings in winter ball, caught the attention of the New York front office. He now joins a team determined to enhance its roster with the ambition of making a significant impact in the coming season.

The Mets are reportedly eager to continue strengthening their lineup, exploring additional options should their pursuit of Cody Bellinger not come to fruition in the next few weeks.

Robinson Martínez #87 of the Baltimore Orioles poses.

NY Mets roster additions: Minor and major league moves so far

With Martinez already secured, the Mets continue to evaluate potential signings to bolster both their major and minor league rosters. Following a challenging season, the organization aims to rebound significantly in the 2026 MLB campaign.

These are the notable names signed by the Mets for the forthcoming season:

Majors additions: Marcus Semien 2B/INF Trade Devin Williams RP Free Agency Jorge Polanco INF/DH Free Agency Luke Weaver RP/SP Free Agency Ji-hwan Bae CF/2B Waiver Cooper Criswell RP Waiver Joey Gerber RP Trade



Some minors additions: Mike Baumann (RHP) Daniel Duarte (RHP) Cristian Pache (OF) Jose Castillo (LHP) Robinson Martinez (RHP)



With these strategic moves, the Mets’ fanbase remains optimistic about the season ahead. However, reports indicate the Baltimore Orioles are eyeing a player that the Mets want to develop their current dynamics.

