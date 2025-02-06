Rafael Nadal reflects on how Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer shaped his career

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer are more than just players; they are the architects of one of the most iconic eras in tennis history. Their fierce competition not only redefined the sport but also inspired a generation of fans and young players worldwide to pick up a racket and pursue the game.

Their legendary battles are etched into the annals of tennis history, but for Nadal, who retired in 2024, those rivalries represent more than just matches. Speaking at the Mundo Deportivo Grand Gala, the 14-time Roland Garros champion shared his perspective on the Big Three rivalry, highlighting how it pushed all three of them to new heights—both on and off the court.

“My career is tied to both of them,” Nadal said. “The three of us pushed each other to be better. Without the others, none of us would have achieved the numbers that we did”.

While fans celebrated the unmatched competition, the players themselves bore the physical toll. Health issues eventually forced both Federer and Nadal to retire, and Djokovic now faces the twilight of his career. The trio competed in over 40 Grand Slam clashes, shattered countless records, and defined an unforgettable chapter in tennis history.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia; Rafael Nadal of Spain and Roger Federer of Switzerland on stage during the ATP Heritage Celebration. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“In a way, we pushed each other to the limit in every sense,” Nadal continued. “Physically, it took a toll on us, but on a tennis and mental level, it elevated us to a whole new standard. That’s why we were able to sustain such long careers,” said the 38-year-old Mallorca native.

Nadal’s only regret in his storied career

Rafael Nadal’s illustrious career includes 92 titles, making him one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. However, there’s one trophy that eluded him—the ATP Finals.

In an interview with The National and Arab News, Nadal admitted that missing out on the year-end championship remains a bittersweet note in his career. “Of course, I would have loved to win the ATP Finals at least once,” Nadal said. “It’s the only major tournament I didn’t win, but that’s how it is, nothing more”.

He elaborated on the challenges that kept him from capturing the elusive title: “I was unlucky not to arrive in my best form at the end of many seasons, often dealing with injuries. I also faced very dangerous opponents on fast indoor courts, even on carpet early in my career,” he explained. “That said, I can’t complain about anything. I had my chances and couldn’t take them, and I’ve made peace with that,” Nadal concluded.

Legacy beyond numbers

While the ATP Finals may have slipped through his grasp, Rafael Nadal’s legacy is cemented as one of the greatest competitors in the history of tennis. His battles with Federer and Djokovic will continue to resonate as the golden standard of excellence and sportsmanship for generations to come.