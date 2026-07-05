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Roman Safiullin vs Novak Djokovic: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 Wimbledon match on July 5, 2026

Roman Safiullin will face Novak Djokovic in the 2026 Wimbledon fourth round. The Serbian legend is going for his place in the quarterfinals against a Safuillin who is looking to pull off an upset. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia
© Matthias Hangst/Getty ImagesNovak Djokovic of Serbia
Match Summary
MatchRoman Safiullin vs Novak Djokovic
Tournament2026 Wimbledon
DateSunday, July 5, 2026
Time8:30 AM (ET) / 5:30 AM (PT)
TV ChannelsESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel
Live StreamFubo, ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV

How to watch Roman Safiullin vs Novak Djokovic in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch the match live on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and Tennis Channel through cable or satellite providers.

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Those looking to stream the action can tune in with ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV, or Fubo. Make sure to catch every moment of this highly anticipated contest.

Can I watch Roman Safiullin vs Novak Djokovic for free?

American viewers can catch this exciting showdown live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Offered across the country, either streaming option lets fans follow all the action live, from the opening kick to the match’s closing moments.

See also

Why is Carlos Alcaraz not playing at Wimbledon in 2026?

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

A quarterfinal berth will be at stake as Novak Djokovic continues his quest for another Wimbledon title. The Serbian survived a tough third-round battle against Arthur Rinderknecht and now takes on Roman Safiullin.

The Russian has been one of the tournament’s biggest surprises, highlighted by his first-round upset of Andrey Rublev, and now he’ll try to pull off an even bigger shock against the seven-time Wimbledon champion.

Roman Safiullin of Russia – Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Roman Safiullin of Russia – Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

What time is the Roman Safiullin vs Novak Djokovic match?

The match kicks off today, July 5, at 8:30 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 8:30 AM
Central Time: 7:30 AM
Mountain Time: 6:30 AM
Pacific Time: 5:30 AM

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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