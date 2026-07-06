Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Bublik: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 Wimbledon match on July 6, 2026

Taylor Fritz takes on Alexander Bublik in the 2026 Wimbledon fourth round. The American player is looking to get into the quarterfinals against a tough opponent like Bublik. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Bublik Tournament 2026 Wimbledon Date Monday, July 6, 2026 Time 11:50 AM (ET) / 8:50 AM (PT) TV Channels ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel Live Stream Fubo, ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV Stream

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Bublik in the USA

Viewers in the U.S. can catch the live broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and Tennis Channel with a cable or satellite subscription.

For streaming, the match will also be available through ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV, and Fubo. Don’t miss a second of this exciting showdown.

Advertisement

Can I watch Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Bublik for free?

Watch the highly anticipated matchup live in the U.S. on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with a free five-day trial available for eligible new users.

Available nationwide, either platform allows viewers to enjoy every moment live, from the opening whistle until the final seconds of the match.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

One of the standout Round of 16 matchups features Taylor Fritz and Alexander Bublik battling for a place in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Advertisement

The American rallied from a set down to defeat Lorenzo Sonego and keep his title hopes alive, while Bublik advanced after a hard-fought five-set win over Frances Tiafoe.

With both players in top form, this showdown promises to be one of the most exciting matches of the round.

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan – Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Advertisement

What time is the Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Bublik match?

The match kicks off today, July 6, at 11:50 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 11:50 AM

Central Time: 10:50 AM

Mountain Time: 9:50 AM

Pacific Time: 8:50 AM