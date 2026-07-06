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Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Bublik: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 Wimbledon match on July 6, 2026

Taylor Fritz takes on Alexander Bublik in the 2026 Wimbledon fourth round. The American player is looking to get into the quarterfinals against a tough opponent like Bublik. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Taylor Fritz of United States
© Jan Kruger/Getty ImagesTaylor Fritz of United States
Match Summary
MatchTaylor Fritz vs Alexander Bublik
Tournament2026 Wimbledon
DateMonday, July 6, 2026
Time11:50 AM (ET) / 8:50 AM (PT)
TV ChannelsESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel
Live StreamFubo, ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV Stream

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Bublik in the USA

Viewers in the U.S. can catch the live broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and Tennis Channel with a cable or satellite subscription.

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For streaming, the match will also be available through ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV, and Fubo. Don’t miss a second of this exciting showdown.

Can I watch Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Bublik for free?

Watch the highly anticipated matchup live in the U.S. on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with a free five-day trial available for eligible new users.

Available nationwide, either platform allows viewers to enjoy every moment live, from the opening whistle until the final seconds of the match.

See also

Why is Carlos Alcaraz not playing at Wimbledon in 2026?

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

One of the standout Round of 16 matchups features Taylor Fritz and Alexander Bublik battling for a place in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

The American rallied from a set down to defeat Lorenzo Sonego and keep his title hopes alive, while Bublik advanced after a hard-fought five-set win over Frances Tiafoe.

With both players in top form, this showdown promises to be one of the most exciting matches of the round.

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan – Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan – Jan Kruger/Getty Images

What time is the Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Bublik match?

The match kicks off today, July 6, at 11:50 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 11:50 AM
Central Time: 10:50 AM
Mountain Time: 9:50 AM
Pacific Time: 8:50 AM

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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