Serbian star Novak Djokovic builds his perfect tennis player of all time

In tennis, the age-old debate over who is the greatest player of all time often dominates conversations. However, another engaging exercise frequently explored by players and fans is creating the ultimate tennis player by selecting the best attributes from legends of the game. This time, Novak Djokovic, one of the greatest players in history, took on the challenge of building his ideal tennis player by handpicking skills from the sport’s all-time greats.

Over the years, many iconic players have participated in this imaginative exercise, including the legendary Andre Agassi. Notably, Agassi caused a stir when he left out one of the “Big Three” while crafting his dream player. Now, Djokovic, the record-holder for the most Grand Slam titles, has shared his take on the perfect tennis player.

After securing a spot in the Wimbledon 2022 quarterfinals with a victory over Jannik Sinner, Djokovic was asked to assemble his dream player stroke by stroke. The Serbian star willingly took on the challenge but made it clear from the start that he wouldn’t include himself in any category.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Djokovic’s perfect tennis player

Serve

Djokovic started with the serve, choosing a trio of towering players. “It’s normal that players over two meters tall have an advantage,” Djokovic said. “I pick Reilly Opelka, John Isner, and Ivo Karlovic. They serve from the fifth floor, and it’s incredibly tough to return against them“.

Ivo Karlovic of Croatia serves to Brayden Schnur of Canada during qualifying for the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Advertisement

He also highlighted Nick Kyrgios for his incredible serve, despite being shorter than Isner and Opelka, and praised Pete Sampras for his legendary second serve. “Even Nick Kyrgios, though not as tall, has an incredible serve. And Pete Sampras had a phenomenal second serve”.

Advertisement

see also Novak Djokovic has a new record in sight at Indian Wells amid injury concerns

Forehand

For the forehand, Djokovic turned to his two biggest rivals, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. “When it comes to the forehand, I have to choose Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal,” Djokovic said. “Their forehands are different, but it’s such a powerful weapon for both of them”.

Advertisement

Backhand

Djokovic chose one of his long-time competitors, who is currently his coach, and the current No. 1 in the ATP ranking. “I pick Andy Murray and Jannik Sinner for the backhand,” he said.

Movement

For movement, Djokovic praised a tennis legend he never had the chance to face, as well as the Swiss maestro. “For movement, I would say Björn Borg. Incredible. I never got the chance to face him, but I’ve seen footage and spoken with people who played against him. His movement was exceptional. Also, Roger (Federer) has fantastic movement,” he explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mentality

Finally, Djokovic highlighted his rivals once again for their mental fortitude. “Mentally, I have to go back to Federer and Nadal,” Djokovic said, rounding out his vision of the ultimate tennis player.

A unique perspective

With his extensive experience and success, Djokovic’s selections offer an intriguing glimpse into how he views the game and its greats. Combining the power, finesse, and mentality of players across generations, his ideal tennis player reflects a balance of technical mastery and mental strength that defines the best of the best.