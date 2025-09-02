She’s a former World No.1, who won 14 Grand Slams, but his mother’s early passing shaped her career

Eastern Europe has produced some of tennis’ greatest talents. Perhaps the most notable female player from that region is Martina Navratilova, who was born in Prague—when it was still Czechoslovakia—before choosing to represent the United States.

Another standout from the country was Jana Novotna, who excelled primarily in doubles. Many of her biggest victories came alongside Helena Sukova, a player with a remarkable career in both singles and doubles, capturing 14 Grand Slam titles and two Olympic medals.

Tennis ran deep in Helena Sukova’s family. Her mother, Vera Sukova, was a professional who reached the Wimbledon final in 1962, while her father, Cyrill Suk II, served as president of the Czechoslovak Tennis Federation. Her brother, Cyrill Suk III, also became a professional player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sukova honed her game at the legendary Club Sparta, where her mother acted as her mentor, teaching her the technical and tactical skills that would prove crucial during her professional career.

Helena Sukova swings at the ball during a match at the Virginia Slims in 1991. (Ken Levine/Allsport/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Her singles career

While tennis fans often remember Helena Sukova for her outstanding doubles play, her singles career was equally impressive. She turned professional in 1983 and reached her first Grand Slam final just a year later at the 1984 Australian Open, where she fell to Chris Evert in three sets.

Advertisement

see also He’s a former top 10, played a Roland Garros final against Nadal, and was involved in two doping cases

By 1985, Sukova had reached her career-high ranking of World No. 4. A year later, she made another Grand Slam final appearance, this time at the US Open, where she faced Martina Navratilova. Over the course of her singles career, Sukova captured 10 titles and reached two additional Grand Slam finals, both of which she lost to Steffi Graf: the 1989 Australian Open and the 1993 US Open.

Advertisement

Her remarkable doubles career

Helena Sukova enjoyed a stellar doubles career, competing alongside several top partners, though her most notable successes came with Jana Novotna. Together, they captured four of Sukova’s nine total Grand Slam doubles titles and won two Olympic silver medals, at the 1988 Seoul Games and the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Helena Sukova and Jana Novotna after the finals of the tennis Women’s Doubles at the Olympic Games in Atlanta. (Gary M. Prior/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sukova also found Grand Slam success with other elite partners, including Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and Martina Hingis. Additionally, she won five Grand Slam mixed doubles titles, bringing her total Grand Slam count to 14. In mixed doubles, she claimed three titles alongside her brother, further cementing her legacy as one of the sport’s most accomplished doubles players.

Her mother’s early passing shaped her career

Years ago, Helena Sukova spoke with the official WTA website about growing up in a tennis family: “Fortunately, my brother and I never felt any pressure from our parents to play tennis. Most afternoons during the week were spent playing tennis or other games with local coaches and other kids at Club Sparta, just having fun. Our mother, Vera, was in charge of our technique, so even when other coaches worked with us, they followed her instructions. She taught my brother and me style, strokes, and the right mentality on the court”.

Advertisement

Sukova also reflected on how difficult it was to lose her mother at a very young age. “I was only 17, just starting my professional career, when my mother passed away from cancer. During my 18 years on tour, there were many times I really needed her guidance, and there were moments when her expert opinion was missing,” she continued.

Advertisement

“It’s not normal, starting at 17, to not have the opportunity to ask your mother for advice on anything. I just regret that she didn’t live long enough to experience and see the success my brother and I achieved from the seeds she planted,” Sukova added.

Advertisement

Induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame

After retiring from professional tennis in 1998, Helena Sukova transitioned into coaching and quickly became one of the sport’s most respected mentors. In 2018, the Prague-born star received well-deserved recognition with her induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Helena Sukova during her induction into the 2018 International Tennis Hall of Fame. (Michael J. Ivins/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The honor celebrated a lifetime dedicated to tennis—both her roots, shaped by the influence of her parents in what is now the Czech Republic, and her impressive career achievements, which included reaching World No. 1 in doubles, No. 4 in singles, winning 14 Grand Slam titles, and earning two Olympic medals.