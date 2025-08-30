He’s a former top 5 who denied Federer a Wimbledon title and poured a fortune into a lawsuit against Zverev

Kevin Anderson’s story is one of grit, perseverance, and resilience. Towering at nearly 6-foot-8, armed with one of the most feared serves of his generation, and driven by an unshakable mindset, the South African rose to the top 5 in the ATP rankings, contested unforgettable battles at Wimbledon with Roger Federer, and endured the setbacks of injuries that ultimately pushed him into retirement. Along the way, he even found himself making headlines off the court — including a surprising donation tied to a lawsuit involving Alexander Zverev.

Born in Johannesburg in 1986, Anderson picked up a tennis racket at the age of six while also competing in track and field. By the time he turned pro in 2007, his rise was rapid. Within four years, he had cracked the top 50, and by 2015, he was entrenched inside the world’s top 10.

His game revolved around a thunderous serve and a knack for disrupting opponents on hard courts and grass. Few knew this better than Tomas Berdych and Stan Wawrinka, two of his most frequent rivals, who had to endure 12 and nine career matchups against him, respectively.

But just as Anderson seemed poised to cement his place among the elite, his body began to betray him. In 2016, injuries dropped him to No. 74 in the rankings. At Roland Garros in 2017, he was forced to retire mid-match due to exhaustion — a low point that could have derailed his career for good.

Kevin Anderson leaves the court after retiring against Marcin Cilic at 2017 Roland Garros. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Instead, it became a turning point. Later that season, he reached his first Grand Slam final at the U.S. Open, falling to Rafael Nadal but proving he belonged on the game’s biggest stages.

2018: The defining season

Anderson’s career-defining run came in 2018. He captured two titles, surged into the top 5, and reached the Wimbledon final after producing some of the most memorable matches in tournament history.

First, he survived a marathon against John Isner that lasted 6 hours and 36 minutes — the second-longest match in Wimbledon history — ending 26-24 in the fifth set. Just days earlier, he had stunned Roger Federer in the quarterfinals, rallying to win 13-11 in the fifth.

It was his only career victory over Federer, and it came with monumental significance: Federer never won Wimbledon again, with his 2017 triumph standing as his last at the All England Club.

Kevin Anderson and Roger Federer embrace at the net following their 2018 Wimbledon. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

That summer cemented Anderson’s place in tennis lore, but the physical toll was immense. Soon after, his body began to break down again. Multiple knee surgeries, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, kept him from finding consistent form. By 2022, at age 35, Anderson decided it was time to walk away.

In an emotional letter announcing his retirement, he wrote: “There were so many people who helped me along the way, and believed that a kid from South Africa could fulfill his dreams”. Anderson finished his career with seven ATP titles and two Grand Slam final appearances. His last match came in Miami in 2022, a loss to Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerúndolo.

Life beyond tennis: courses, guitars, and donations

Off the court, Anderson always showed diverse interests. During his 2016 injury struggles, he launched a tennis instruction website. He also famously brought his guitar along on tour, once even strumming during a physiotherapy session.

But his most surprising off-court moment came in 2024. No longer an active player, Anderson and his wife donated a fortune to a crowdfunding campaign organized by journalist Ben Rothenberg. The initiative aimed to cover legal costs in Rothenberg’s defense against a defamation lawsuit filed by Alexander Zverev, who had been accused of domestic abuse by former partner Olga Sharypova.