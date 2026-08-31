Tallon Griekspoor’s profile: Who is the Dutch tennis player? Age, height, current ranking, career and more

From the Challenger circuit to the biggest stages in tennis, Tallon Griekspoor has built a career through hard-fought breakthroughs and eye-catching wins. The Dutchman's path to the ATP Tour tells a story worth exploring.

Tallon Griekspoor has become one of the most prominent Dutch players, but his rise to the upper levels of men’s tennis was anything but immediate. For years, he competed outside the spotlight before breaking through.

His breakthrough came in 2023, when he captured his first ATP Tour title in Pune and followed it with another trophy on home soil in ‘s-Hertogenbosch. That season proved to be a turning point in his career.

Since then, he has continued to compete against some of the biggest names in the game while carrying the expectations that come with being one of the Netherlands’ leading tennis players.

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How old is Tallon Griekspoor?

Tallon Griekspoor is 30 years old. The Dutch tennis player was born on July 2, 1996, in Haarlem, Netherlands. He has spent more than a decade on the professional circuit since turning pro in 2015.

Tallon Griekspoor on day eight of the ATP 1000 National Bank Open (Source: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

His breakthrough did not come immediately. After several seasons competing primarily on the Challenger circuit, he made a major jump in 2021, when he produced one of the most dominant Challenger seasons in recent history.

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How tall is Tallon Griekspoor?

Tallon Griekspoor is 6-foot-2 (1.88 meters) tall.

He plays right-handed with a two-handed backhand, while the ATP lists his forehand as his favorite shot and clay as his preferred surface. His game has also developed around his ability to serve effectively and dictate points from the baseline.

What is Tallon Griekspoor’s current ranking?

Tallon Griekspoor is ranked No. 56 in the ATP singles rankings as of August 31, 2026. He has 975 ranking points and is currently the highest-ranked Dutchman in the singles rankings.

That position is below the best ranking of his career. He reached No. 21 in the world on November 6, 2023, after an outstanding season that included his first two ATP Tour titles and a career-best 36 singles victories.

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His current ranking also comes after a strong stretch in 2026. He reached the final in Dubai and later defeated Alexander Zverev at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Montreal, among several other notable results.

At what age did Tallon Griekspoor start playing tennis?

Tallon Griekspoor started playing tennis at around five years old. According to his current ATP biography, he was inspired by his older twin brothers, Scott and Kevin, who were also professional tennis players.

The sport was part of his family environment from an early age. His mother, Monique, is a tennis instructor, while his father, Ron, was a motocross driver. He has explained that he would accompany his brothers to their tennis lessons and eventually began hitting with them himself.

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How much prize money has Tallon Griekspoor earned?

Tallon Griekspoor has earned $8,338,108 in career prize money, according to ESPN’s latest player statistics. His earnings have increased substantially as he has become a regular competitor at ATP Tour events and Grand Slams.

Tallon Griekspoor on day twelve of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (Source: Francois Nel/Getty Images)

His biggest yearly jump came during the period in which he established himself at the top level. ESPN lists $1.64 million in prize money for 2023, $1.76 million in 2024 and $1.90 million in 2025. In 2026, he had already earned $1.29 million before the US Open.

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He won two ATP singles titles in 2023, added another in 2025 and has continued to collect substantial payouts through deep runs at Masters 1000 tournaments and Grand Slams.

Tallon Griekspoor’s career highlights

Record-setting 2021 Challenger season: Griekspoor went 42-7 on the ATP Challenger Tour in 2021, winning eight finals and six titles. He finished the year on a 25-match winning streak and became one of the few players to win six Challenger titles in a single season. That run propelled him into the Top 100 for the first time.

First ATP title in Pune: In 2023, Griekspoor captured his first ATP Tour singles trophy in Pune, defeating Benjamin Bonzi in the final. The title was the culmination of his rapid progress after his breakthrough on the Challenger circuit.

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Home triumph in ‘s-Hertogenbosch: Later in 2023, he won the Libéma Open on home soil, defeating Jordan Thompson in the final. The victory helped make 2023 the best season of his career at that point, with 36 singles wins and two ATP titles.

Career-high No. 21: His results in 2023 pushed Griekspoor to No. 21 in the ATP rankings, the highest position he has reached. He achieved that milestone on November 6, 2023.

Historic wins in Rotterdam: Griekspoor has repeatedly produced major upsets at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam. Among them are victories over Stan Wawrinka, Karen Khachanov and Alexander Zverev. His 2023 win over No. 17 Zverev helped him reach the semifinals in front of his home crowd.

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2025 Indian Wells breakthrough: At the 2025 BNP Paribas Open, Griekspoor defeated No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the second round. He went on to become the first Dutchman since Robin Haase in 2018 to reach the quarterfinals of an ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Dubai final in 2026: Griekspoor reached the Dubai final in 2026 after defeating three Top 20 opponents — Alexander Bublik, Jakub Mensik and Andrey Rublev — before being forced to withdraw from the final because of a left hamstring injury.

Another victory over Zverev: Later in 2026, Griekspoor defeated No. 3 Alexander Zverev at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Montreal, adding another major upset to a career that has increasingly featured wins over elite opponents.

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