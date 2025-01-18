In the 1980s, John McEnroe left an indelible mark on tennis with his iconic style and dominance. A former World No. 1 and winner of seven Grand Slam titles, McEnroe’s era was defined by fierce rivalries. Fast forward to the last two decades, and the sport has been ruled by the “Big Three” between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. Although the decision to choose the best is difficult for McEnroe, there is one that stands above the other two.

McEnroe acknowledged the trio’s mastery on different surfaces but pointed to Djokovic as the ultimate standout. His reasoning? Djokovic’s superior head-to-head record against both Federer and Nadal, along with his unprecedented 24 Grand Slam titles.

In a 2022 interview with Eurosport, McEnroe broke down his analysis. “To me, Rafa is the greatest clay-court player, I think Novak is the greatest hard-court player, and I would call Roger overall the greatest grass-court player,” McEnroe said. “But then Novak has beaten him three times at Wimbledon, I believe”.

“Novak also has a winning record against those two,” McEnroe continued. “He is slightly ahead of those two, but in a weird way, I hope they all end up on the same number so we can have this discussion for the next 10 years, and it will just be a matter of opinion. No one would be wrong”.

Former professional tennis player John McEnroe and Novak Djokovic play against former professional tennis player Andre Agassi and Carlos Alcaraz. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

While McEnroe’s respect for all three players is evident, his wish for a Grand Slam tie is now impossible. With Federer and Nadal retired, Djokovic remains the only active member of the Big Three, continuing his quest to extend his historic record.

McEnroe backs Djokovic for Australian Open glory

During a December 2024 episode of the Served Podcast with Andy Roddick, McEnroe expressed optimism about Djokovic’s chances at the upcoming Australian Open, especially given his collaboration with coach Andy Murray.

“I’m hopeful Djokovic can win in Melbourne. I think it would bring great energy to his budding partnership with Murray,” McEnroe stated. “I’m convinced Novak will arrive fully prepared because Andy knows him well, is passionate about tennis, and won’t hesitate to suggest bold strategies to help him beat the best players“.

“He’s won ten times in Australia. It’s his favorite tournament, so I feel like he can do it once again,” he added. As Djokovic navigates for another Grand Slam season, McEnroe’s prediction reflects the enduring dominance and adaptability that has defined the Serbian’s career.

