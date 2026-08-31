Thanasi Kokkinakis’ profile: Who is the Australian tennis player? Age, height, partner, ranking, career and more

Thanasi Kokkinakis has endured injuries, unforgettable wins and major milestones on the ATP Tour. But behind the Australian’s long career is a story that goes far beyond the results.

Thanasi Kokkinakis has spent much of his career navigating a path few tennis players experience. Once regarded as one of Australia’s brightest young prospects, he has had to fight through repeated physical setbacks while still producing some of the biggest wins of his career.

His breakthrough moments have come on some of the sport’s biggest stages. He stunned Roger Federer at the 2018 Miami Open and later captured his first ATP Tour singles title in front of his home crowd in Adelaide in 2022.

That same year, he teamed up with Nick Kyrgios to win the Australian Open doubles title. His career has taken another difficult turn in recent seasons, but his return to competition in 2026 offered another reminder of his resilience.

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How old is Thanasi Kokkinakis?

Thanasi Kokkinakis is 30 years old. The Australian tennis player was born on April 10, 1996, in Adelaide, South Australia. He turned professional in 2013 after establishing himself as one of the world’s leading junior players.

Thanasi Kokkinakis during day four of the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

He has had a career marked by both significant victories and long injury absences. Despite those setbacks, he has remained on the professional circuit for more than a decade and has continued to compete at Grand Slam and ATP Tour level.

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How tall is Thanasi Kokkinakis?

Thanasi Kokkinakis is 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters) tall. ESPN and the Australian Open both list him around 185 pounds, giving the Australian a considerable physical presence on court.

He plays right-handed with a two-handed backhand. His height has been particularly useful on serve, while his aggressive baseline game has helped him compete against some of the world’s best players.

Who is Thanasi Kokkinakis’ partner?

Thanasi Kokkinakis is reportedly dating model Paige Henry, although neither has publicly confirmed the relationship. Henry was seen supporting him at the 2026 French Open, where Australian media identified her as his girlfriend.

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The pair were first linked after he shared a photo with Henry in 2025. Their relationship has largely remained private, and reports have noted that he has not publicly commented on his current dating status.

Before Henry, he was in a relationship with Melbourne influencer Hannah Dal Sasso. The pair dated for around 18 months before separating in September 2024. Henry is a model represented by agencies in Australia and internationally.

Her presence at Roland-Garros in 2026 provided the clearest recent indication that the two remain close, although the couple continues to keep the relationship away from the spotlight.

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What is Thanasi Kokkinakis’ current ranking?

Thanasi Kokkinakis is ranked No. 417 in the ATP singles rankings as of August 31, 2026. His current position is well below his career-best ranking, reflecting the impact injuries and limited competition have had on his recent seasons.

He reached a career-high No. 65 in singles on November 6, 2023. He also enjoyed a highly successful period in doubles, climbing as high as No. 15 in the ATP doubles rankings in 2022.

The Australian’s ranking history shows just how dramatically his position has changed over the years. He was inside the Top 100 in 2015 and again reached No. 65 in 2022 before breaking his singles career high again in November 2023.

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At what age did Thanasi Kokkinakis start playing tennis?

Thanasi Kokkinakis started playing tennis at around seven years old. Growing up in Adelaide, he was introduced to the sport after being influenced by his older brother, Panayiotis.

He quickly developed into a promising junior. In 2013, he reached the Australian Open and US Open boys’ singles finals and won the Wimbledon boys’ doubles title alongside his close friend and future doubles partner Nick Kyrgios.

That junior success helped accelerate his transition to the professional circuit. He earned his first ATP ranking point just eight days after his 15th birthday and eventually climbed as high as No. 10 in the junior rankings.

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How much prize money has Thanasi Kokkinakis earned?

Thanasi Kokkinakis has earned $5,176,294 in career prize money, according to ESPN’s latest statistics. His earnings include money from both singles and doubles competition throughout a professional career that began in 2013.

Thanasi Kokkinakis during day one of the 2026 Adelaide International (Source: Sarah Reed/Getty Images)

His biggest annual payday came in 2022, when ESPN lists $1,134,903 in prize money. That season included his first ATP singles title in Adelaide and his Australian Open doubles championship with Nick Kyrgios.

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Thanasi Kokkinakis’ career highlights

2013 Wimbledon junior doubles champion: Kokkinakis won the boys’ doubles title at Wimbledon with Nick Kyrgios. The pair defeated Enzo Couacaud and Stefano Napolitano in the final, beginning a doubles partnership that would eventually produce a Grand Slam title at senior level.

Australian Open and US Open junior finalist: The same year, Kokkinakis reached the boys’ singles finals at both the Australian Open and US Open. He lost to Kyrgios in Melbourne and Borna Coric in New York, but the results helped establish him as one of the world’s top junior prospects.

Victory over Roger Federer: One of the most memorable wins of Kokkinakis’ career came at the 2018 Miami Open, when the 175th-ranked Australian defeated world No. 1 Roger Federer in the second round. According to ATP records, he became the lowest-ranked player to defeat a world No. 1 since 2003.

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First ATP singles title: In 2022, Kokkinakis won his first ATP Tour singles title at the Adelaide International 2. He entered the tournament as a wild card ranked No. 145 and defeated Arthur Rinderknech in the final in front of his home crowd.

Australian Open doubles champion: Kokkinakis and Kyrgios won the 2022 Australian Open men’s doubles title, defeating fellow Australians Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in the final. They became the first all-Australian men’s doubles team to win the Australian Open since 1980.

Career-high singles ranking: Kokkinakis reached No. 65 in the ATP singles rankings on November 6, 2023. He had previously reached the same ranking in 2015, making the return to that position an important milestone after years of injury problems.

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Best Grand Slam singles results: Kokkinakis has reached the third round of the French Open three times, in 2015, 2023 and 2024. Those runs remain his best singles results at a Grand Slam.

2022 ATP Finals doubles run: After winning the Australian Open and another ATP doubles title in Atlanta with Kyrgios, Kokkinakis qualified for the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals alongside his countryman. They finished the group stage with a 1-1 record but did not advance to the semifinals.

Return to major competition in 2026: Kokkinakis continued competing despite another difficult period with injuries. At Roland-Garros in 2026, he was forced to stop during his singles campaign because of a shoulder issue, while his girlfriend Paige Henry was in the stands supporting him.