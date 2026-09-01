Toby Samuel’s profile: Who is the English tennis player? Age, height, ranking, career and more

Toby Samuel’s rise has become one of the most intriguing stories in British tennis, with a rapid climb through the rankings leading to his Grand Slam breakthrough in New York. His journey from the Challenger circuit to the ATP stage is turning heads.

Toby Samuel’s breakthrough has arrived after a remarkable climb through the lower levels of professional tennis. The British player turned heads in 2025 with a string of Challenger victories, then carried that momentum into 2026.

His story became even more compelling at the 2026 US Open. After coming through qualifying, he stunned former world No. 20 Tomas Machac in straight sets for his first Grand Slam main-draw victory.

The result also sent him into the Top 100. He is becoming a name to watch in British tennis, with his rapid rise reflecting years of work that included a standout college career at South Carolina.

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How old is Toby Samuel?

Toby Samuel is 23 years old. Born on September 6, 2002, in Winchester, England, the British player has emerged as one of the most interesting success stories on the ATP Tour in 2026.

Toby Samuel on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

His rise has been particularly striking because his progress was anything but linear. After missing much of the 2024 season with a right-arm bone injury, his ranking fell to almost No. 2,000.

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He responded by rebuilding his career through the Challenger circuit and produced one of the biggest ranking climbs in men’s tennis in 2025. That momentum has carried into 2026, with him breaking into the ATP Top 200 in March and continuing to climb throughout the year.

His breakthrough reached another level at the 2026 US Open, where he came through qualifying and defeated former Top-20 player Tomas Machac in the first round for his first Grand Slam main-draw victory.

How tall is Toby Samuel?

Toby Samuel is 6 feet 3 inches tall (1.91 meters). His height has become an important part of his game, particularly with a serve that has reached speeds of around 135 mph.

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The British player combines that physical presence with considerable movement around the court. His former college coach Josh Goffi described him as exceptionally athletic, highlighting his movement and backhand.

What is Toby Samuel’s current ranking?

Toby Samuel is currently ranked No. 110 in the ATP singles rankings, while his live ranking has climbed to No. 91 after reaching the second round of the 2026 US Open. That number only tells part of the story.

He entered 2026 ranked well outside the Top 200, but his run of results has transformed his position on the ATP Tour. He reached a career-high No. 109 in August before his US Open campaign pushed his live ranking into the Top 100.

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His progress has been especially dramatic when compared with where he stood little more than a year earlier. The LTA notes that he was ranked No. 1,867 in 2025 before climbing to No. 436 by the end of that season, the biggest ranking rise by a male player that year.

At what age did Toby Samuel start playing tennis?

Toby Samuel started playing tennis when he was three years old at his local club in Bournemouth. He later moved to the West Hants Club as he began taking the sport more seriously. Tennis was not always his only sporting ambition.

He was also a talented footballer and joined the AFC Bournemouth academy when he was 11. Eventually, however, he chose tennis and began pursuing a path that would eventually take him through the British junior system, American college tennis and onto the professional circuit.

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As a junior, he reached the Wimbledon boys’ doubles semifinals alongside fellow Brit Arthur Fery in 2019 and climbed as high as No. 56 in the junior rankings. That gave him an early indication that he could compete against some of the best players of his generation.

Who is Toby Samuel’s coach?

Toby Samuel is currently coached by Ian MacDonald and Tiarnan Brady. The LTA lists both coaches as part of Samuel’s current team, while Team Bath has also identified MacDonald and Brady as his coaches during his 2026 breakthrough.

Toby Samuel during the Men’s Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2026 US Open (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

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His development also has a strong connection to American college tennis. Before turning professional, he played for the University of South Carolina under head coach Josh Goffi, where he became an ITA All-American and won the NCAA All-American doubles title with Connor Thomson.

Goffi played an important role in his development and was particularly impressed by his athleticism and shot-making. His college experience ultimately became a crucial bridge between junior tennis and the professional game, allowing him to develop before making his full-time move onto the ATP Tour.

How much prize money has Toby Samuel earned?

Toby Samuel has earned roughly $458,325 in career prize money in singles and doubles combined, with his 2026 US Open run adding substantially to that total.

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The financial impact of his US Open breakthrough is particularly significant. He defeated Tomas Machac in the first round to reach the second round, earning $190,000 for his singles result at the 2026 US Open. The tournament’s official prize-money breakdown lists $190,000 for the second round.

Toby Samuel’s career highlights

2026 US Open second round: Samuel reached the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time after coming through qualifying and defeating Tomas Machac 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. It was his first Grand Slam main-draw victory and came against a player who had previously been ranked inside the world’s Top 20.

First Grand Slam main draw: Samuel qualified for the 2026 French Open, marking his first appearance in a Grand Slam main draw. He then earned his way into the Wimbledon main draw and later followed that with his breakthrough at the US Open.

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First ATP Tour semifinal: Samuel reached the semifinals of the 2026 Eastbourne International, beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Juan Manuel Cerundolo along the way. It was his first ATP Tour-level semifinal and another major step forward in his rapid rise.

Five ATP Challenger titles: Samuel has built much of his rise through the Challenger circuit, winning titles at Soma Bay and Manama in 2025 before adding Hersonissos twice, Vale do Lobo and Winnipeg in 2026. His Winnipeg title was his first at the ATP Challenger 75 level.

Remarkable 2025 turnaround: After entering the latter part of 2025 ranked around No. 1,867, Samuel won 36 of 39 matches between August and the end of the year. That run included back-to-back Challenger titles and transformed his ranking, making him the biggest-ranking climber among men’s players in 2025.

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15-match winning streak in 2026: Samuel continued his surge at the start of 2026, winning three titles in three consecutive weeks from February into March. The run included an M25 title in Vale do Lobo followed by Challenger championships in Hersonissos. He won 30 of 31 sets during that stretch.

University of South Carolina standout: Before becoming a professional, Samuel was one of the leading players in NCAA tennis. He became an ITA All-American in singles and, alongside Connor Thomson, won the ITA All-American doubles championship for South Carolina.

Biggest ranking rise: Samuel’s transformation is perhaps best illustrated by his ranking. He went from outside the Top 1,800 in 2025 to the ATP Top 200 in March 2026, then broke into the Top 100 during his US Open run. The LTA described his 2025 ranking improvement as the biggest rise by a male player that year.