MLB

Harrison Bader shares final words for the Phillies and Bryce Harper after joining the Giants

In what could be considered Harrison Bader’s parting words to the Phillies and their fans in Philadelphia, the outfielder was very clear about how meaningful his time with the club was last season.

By Richard Tovar

Harrison Bader #2 of the Philadelphia Phillies
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesHarrison Bader #2 of the Philadelphia Phillies

Harrison Bader will not be returning to Philadelphia in 2026, but playing for the Phillies in front of their fans was a truly unique experience, one he described as among the best of his career. Bader spoke openly about how impressed he was by the fanbase.

“Probably some of the best baseball I’ve ever been a part of. That was the most incredible fanbase that I’ve ever had the opportunity to play in front of…” Bader said on The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman.

It wasn’t just the on-field experience that stood out to Bader. He also pointed to the atmosphere inside the clubhouse during the couple of months he spent with the Phillies. “Harper, Realmuto, Turner, Schwarber—those are the guys you have so much respect for… they sit at a different table in the major leagues,” Bader added.

Tweet placeholder

Developing story…

