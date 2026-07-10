Why isn’t Gavi starting today for Spain vs Belgium at the 2026 World Cup?

Luis de la Fuente has made a very important decision on Gavi for the game between Spain and Belgium at the 2026 World Cup.

Gavi is not in Spain’s starting lineup for today’s 2026 World Cup quarterfinal against Belgium, and his absence has become one of the main talking points ahead of the match. The Barcelona midfielder is one of the most recognizable young stars in Spanish soccer, so seeing him begin the game on the bench naturally raises questions among fans and analysts. Another substitute raising eyebrows is Barcelona teammate Pedri, who isn’t starting either.

The reason for Gavi’s absence is a tactical decision made by head coach Luis de la Fuente. Since Spain’s opening match of the tournament, De la Fuente has not restored Gavi to the starting XI, instead placing his trust in a midfield structure that has provided balance, control, and consistency throughout the World Cup campaign.

Spain enters the quarterfinal against Belgium with a clear tactical identity, and De la Fuente appears determined to maintain the formula that has brought positive results in recent matches. While Gavi remains an important member of the squad, the coach has opted to prioritize continuity in midfield and attack as La Roja faces one of its toughest tests of the tournament. Nico Williams is another star on the bench against Belgium today.

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Why is Gavi not playing today for Spain vs Belgium?

The decision is purely technical and reflects De la Fuente’s confidence in his current midfield setup. Spain will start Fabian Ruiz, Alex Baena, and Rodri in midfield against Belgium.

While Gavi remains on the bench, Spain’s attacking lineup continues to feature Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, and Mikel Oyarzabal. These players have become key pieces of Spain’s offensive approach, combining creativity, movement, and finishing ability in the final third. The decision to keep the same attacking core suggests that De la Fuente is trusting the players who have been producing results in recent matches.

Can Gavi play for Spain against Belgium?

Yes, Gavi is available and could be an important option in the second half. His energy, pressing ability, and technical quality make him a valuable alternative if Spain needs to change the rhythm of the match or add intensity in midfield.

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Given the importance of the quarterfinal, Luis de la Fuente may choose to introduce Gavi later in the game depending on the tactical demands and the scoreline. The same might happen with Ferran Torres, who isn’t starting for Spain.

What does this mean for Spain?

Gavi’s absence from the starting lineup does not indicate an injury or suspension. It is simply a reflection of De la Fuente’s tactical preference for the current midfield combination.

Spain enters the quarterfinal against Belgium with a strong and balanced lineup, while still having Gavi available as a high-quality option from the bench. If the match becomes more demanding in the second half, Gavi could play a decisive role as one of Spain’s most influential substitutes.