Who is the referee for Argentina vs Switzerland today at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina and Switzerland are locked in for a high-stakes 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash, with FIFA officially announcing the referee assignment and officiating crew for the crucial knockout matchup.

Anticipation is reaching a fever pitch as the clock ticks down to the final 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash between powerhouse Argentina and a resilient Switzerland squad. Following the release of the local weather forecast for Argentina vs Switzerland, FIFA has officially confirmed the officiating assignment for today’s high-stakes knockout match.

Portugal’s Joao Pinheiro has been tapped as the head referee to manage the pitch today. This marks Pinheiro’s third assignment of the 2026 tournament; notably, he previously officiated a Swiss match during the group stage, overseeing Switzerland‘s dominant 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Pinheiro’s other tournament appearance came during a historic Round of 32 clash between Canada and South Africa, a match that ultimately propelled the Canadians into the Round of 16 for the first time in their men’s national team history.

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FIFA also locked in the official uniform selections for the Argentina vs Switzerland clash, with the officiating crew wearing yellow. Excitement continues to build as both Argentina and Switzerland are expected to field strong lineups, headlined by explosive winger Ruben Vargas for the Swiss and soccer icon Lionel Messi for the South American giants.

Referee Joao Pinheiro and match officials inspect the pitch.

Full officiating crew for Argentina vs. Switzerland

While a Portuguese contingent will head the on-field officiating team—including both assistant referees—the rest of the crew features a diverse mix of officials from across Europe and the Americas. Here is the complete refereeing lineup for today’s quarterfinal:

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Head Referee: Joao Pinheiro (Portugal)

AR1: Bruno Jesus (Portugal)

AR2: Luciano Maia (Portugal)

Fourth Official: Drew Fischer (Canada)

Fifth Official: Michael Barwegen (Canada)

VAR: Guillermo Pacheco (Mexico)

AVAR: Juan Lara (Chile)

SVAR: Marco Di Bello (Italy)

With Argentina knowing their potential scenarios if win, tie or lose this matchup, the pressure shifts squarely onto tactical execution. All eyes will be on Swiss manager Murat Yakin to see how he game-plans for an elite Albiceleste side that enters the match as heavy favorites to advance to the semifinals.