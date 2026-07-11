Argentina vs Switzerland: Predicted lineups with Lionel Messi for 2026 World Cup QF

Lionel Messi's Argentina face Switzerland in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals. Check out here the predicted lineups for this clash.

Argentina have relied heavily on Lionel Messi to get to the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup. As they prepare to face Switzerland in Kansas City, the predicted lineups focus on tactical decisions.

Argentina have shifted between 4-3-3 and 4-4-2 throughout the tournament. Hence, it’s a thing of match ups where Lionel Scaloni, the manager, must decide which formation serves Argentina to win, not tie or lose vs. Switzerland,

As for Switzerland, they’ve got the classic 4-2-3-1 formation going on for them. However, one of their key players, Johan Manzambi, isn’t playing today vs. Argentina. So, Switzerland manager Murat Yakin will have to change stuff to upset the world champions.

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Predicted lineups for Argentina vs Switzerland

Assuming the 4-4-2 used by Scaloni in the Round of 16 will stay, this is how Argentina will probably lineup: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina.

As for Switzerland, Yakin’s XI starting men will probably be: Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka; Dan Ndoye, Fabian Rieder, Ruben Vargas; Breel Embolo.

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A rematch 12 years in the making

Argentina and Switzerland faced off in the 2014 World Cup. It was in the Round of 16 and the game went all the way into extra time. After a scoreless 90 minutes of action, 30′ were added to determine the winner. There, Lionel Messi assisted Angel Di Maria to get the only goal in the game.

Even though the game was 12 years ago, there are three players still active and likely to feat in this game. For Argentina, Messi is still being a nightmare to deal with for defenses. For Switzerland, who aim to make history by reaching a World Cup semifinal, Ricardo Rodriguez and Granit Xhaka are still hanging around as key pieces for their national team.