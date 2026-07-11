What happened to Erling Haaland and why was he subbed off by Norway vs England at 2026 World Cup?

In an unexpected move, Erling Haaland was substituted off in Norway's quarterfinal clash against England, even with the Vikings trailing 2-1 in extra time.

Ahead of the second period of extra time, Erling Haaland was subbed off despite Norway trailing England 2-1, with clear signs pointing to exhaustion for the star striker.

With the score tied 1-1 after regulation time, England and Norway were forced to play 30 additional minutes in Miami. The Three Lions found the decisive net in the first period of extra time, with Jude Bellingham netting his second goal of the match—and his seventh of the tournament with which he eclipsed Zinedine Zidane in World Cup goals—to complete a dramatic comeback victory.

Before the start of the second period of extra time, manager Stale Solbakken surprised many by subbing Erling Haaland off. The Manchester City striker looked completely spent on the bench after an extraordinarily demanding and physical battle against England’s defense.

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The dream is over for Norway

During the initial 90 minutes, Norway had taken a 1-0 lead against England through Andreas Schjelderup, but a potential second goal was disallowed after the referee cited a foul by Erling Haaland in the buildup.

Erling Haaland on the bench with Norway trailing 2-1 in extra time pic.twitter.com/gGjr0R0CsI — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 11, 2026

Despite multiple efforts to test Jordan Pickford, the Vikings were unable to restore their lead and left vulnerable spaces behind that ultimately paved the way for England’s match-winner. The Three Lions even had a chance to pull ahead prior to Bellingham’s second strike, but the referee overturned a penalty call following a VAR review.

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Erlin Haaland and Norway are officially out of the 2026 World Cup. However, the Scandinavians enjoyed a historic run—powered largely by Haaland’s outstanding performances—leaving their dream of an even greater tournament in 2030 firmly alive.

Orjan Nyland at the center of England’s goals

Prior to England’s first-half equalizer, Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland launched a goal kick from his box that appeared to clip an aerial camera cable suspended over Miami Stadium. While the play culminated in Jude Bellingham’s equalizing strike, FIFA subsequently released a statement denying that sensor data registered any contact with the cable.

On the Three Lions’ second goal, Orjan Nyland was unable to secure a long-range shot from Morgan Rogers, fumbling the ball into the path of Jude Bellingham, who easily tapped it into the open net. Although the Norwegian shot-stopper turned in a solid overall performance, these two crucial moments proved decisive in the final outcome.