Italy will take on Albania in the Matchday 1 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Italy vs Albania: Where and how to watch live the UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Italy will face Albania in the Matchday 1 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Find out your viewing options here, whether you prefer traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services available in the USA and your country. In the USA, you can watch this game on ViX Premium for just $4.99!

The Euro begins for the defending champions. Italy, despite their poor performance in the last two World Cup qualifiers, found some consolation in their last Euro triumph amidst numerous setbacks for a nation more accustomed to success than failure.

The Italians are in a challenging group where every point counts, and they will aim to start with a victory. Their opponents will be Albania, who seek to be the surprise in a group that also includes Spain and Croatia. The three points will be crucial for Albania, and they will pursue them fervently.

Italy vs Albania: Kick-Off Time in your country

Albania: 9:00 PM

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (June 16)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 16)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 16)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 16)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 16)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Italy vs Albania in the USA

Italy are aiming for their first three points, while Albania will look to surprise their ostensibly superior rival. You can catch this intriguing game in the USA on ViX Premium.

Euro 2024 is one of the most important tournament this summer, featuring the European top teams and players from June 14 to July 14. ViX Premium holds the exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including this game between Italy and Albania.

Italy vs Albania: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Albania: TV Klan

Argentina: Star+ Argentina ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: CTV App, TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, CTV, TSN1

France: M6.fr, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, Free, 6play, M6, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, Days First, Servus TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Facebook Live Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, BBC One, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo, Sling, FOX Sports.