Roberto Martinez reacted to five fans invading the pitch to take a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal's 3-0 win over Turkey in the UEFA Euro 2024.

Five pitch invaders looked for Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal‘s commanding 3-0 win over Turkey on Saturday as the 39-year-old continues to take the spotlight at the UEFA Euro 2024.

Portuguese national team coach Roberto Martinez addressed this situation in his post-match press conference, making it clear that while he understands the fans’ admiration, it is something both the supporters and UEFA should control.

“It is a concern. Today the intentions of the fans were good. We all love a fan who recognises the big stars and icons,” Martinez, via BBC. “But you [must] understand there’s a difficult moment if their intentions are wrong. We need to be careful. It shouldn’t happen – there’s a lot of security.”

Ronaldo had no problem to take a picture with the first pitch invader, who was a boy, but both the Portuguese star and fans at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund were visibly frustrated when this situation kept on happening.

Cristiano Ronaldo with a fan in Portugal vs Turkey

“We should give a message to the fans also because it is not the right way. It may get worse for the future. It’s not good to have the players so exposed on the pitch,” Martinez added.

UEFA takes measures as pitch invaders annoy Ronaldo, Portugal

The number of pitch invaders trying to take a selfie with Ronaldo on Saturday gave plenty to talk about and even forced UEFA to take action. On Sunday, the governing body said “additional safety measures will be deployed” at the Euro 2024 to prevent fans from invading the field during games.

What will be those safety measures remains a mystery, as the statement claims that for reasons of security UEFA cannot comment on specific measures. But it warned fans about the consequences of invading games.

“As a reminder, any incursion on to the pitch constitutes a breach of the stadium rules and will result in expulsion from the stadium, a ban from all tournament matches and the filing of a formal criminal complaint for trespass,” a statement read.

Bernardo Silva shares thoughts on fans trying to take selfies with Ronaldo

Portugal winger Bernardo Silva echoes Martinez’s sentiment on being annoyed with the interruptions of the game due to pitch invaders, but doesn’t feel in danger as he believes fans only want a photo with their idol.

Cristiano Ronaldo with a fan during Portugal vs Turkey in UEFA Euro 2024

“It’s just a bit annoying in terms of always having to stop the game because a fan enters the pitch,” Silva said. “I think that’s the price you pay for being so recognised in the world of football and having a player like [Ronaldo] with us in the team. But in terms of being in danger, no I don’t feel that personally.”