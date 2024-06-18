Croatia will face off against Albania in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Croatia vs Albania: Where and how to watch live the UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Croatia are set to take on Albania in the second Matchday of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how you can watch the game, whether through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and your country. In the USA, the match will be available on ViX Premium for just $4.99!

This match could be decisive for one of the two teams, as both started their Euro 2024 campaigns with defeats. Albania suffered a 2-1 loss to Italy, which was somewhat predictable given Italy’s higher standing. Despite this, Albania delivered an impressive performance, though it wasn’t enough to secure any points.

On the Croatian side, their debut was a major disappointment. A close match against Spain was anticipated, but it turned into a lopsided affair with the Iberian team defeating Croatia 3-0. Both teams need a victory in this match to keep their hopes of advancing to the next round alive.

Croatia vs Albania: Kick-Off Time in your country

Albania: 3:00 PM

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 3:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

India: 6:30 AM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

USA: 9:00 AM (ET)

How to watch Croatia vs Albania in the USA

Croatia and Albania are both seeking a crucial victory to keep their hopes of qualifying alive as they head into the final Matchday of the Euro 2024 group stage. In the USA, you can catch this exciting match on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Running from June 14 to July 14, Euro 2024 is one of the summer’s premier tournaments, featuring Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the Croatia vs. Albania showdown.

Croatia vs Albania: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Albania: TV Klan

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1

Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: RTL+, MagentaTV, RTL

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: TUDN, Live Blue To Go Video Everywhere, ViX, Izzi GO, Sky HD, Channel 5 Televisa

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling Fox Sports