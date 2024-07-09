Lamine Yamal fired home a powerful rocket to make things level for Spain in the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinals. Watch the 16-year-old's amazing goal against France here.

Lamine Yamal is only 16, but he looks like the real deal. With Spain trailing 1-0 to France early in the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinals, the FC Barcelona youngster came up with a moment of magic to make things level in Munich.

Only 21 minutes into the match, and with La Furia losing as Kylian Mbappe delivered a perfect assist to Randal Kolo Muani, Yamal decided to try from long range and found the net in fantastic fashion.

Of course, this goal makes Yamal the youngest player ever to score in European Championship history. The teenager has already broken countless records both at Barcelona and with the national team, but he’s just getting started.

US viewers:

UK viewers:

Yamal’s equalizer lifts Spain

Not only did Yamal put the Spanish national team back in the game with that impressive rocket, but he also propelled his side to turn things around only a few minutes later.

Just four minutes after Yamal’s beautiful goal, Dani Olmo finished off an outstanding play to give Spain the lead against France. Needless to say, Yamal’s goal gave Luis de la Fuente’s men momentum to completely change the outlook of this Euro 2024 semifinal.

US viewers:

UK viewers: