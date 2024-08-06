A group of “protesters” entered the Argentine’s home in Ibiza and spray painted the outside of the house in protest to climate change, the police, and people of wealth.

Lionel Messi‘s mansion in Ibiza became the focus of a recent protest by the climate activist group Futuro Vegetal. The activists breached the property and defaced the walls with red and white paint, also displaying a banner that read, “Eat the rich.”

The group’s actions were aimed at condemning what they describe as the illegal nature of Messi’s luxurious property, which they claim was purchased for 11 million euros. They argue that such a lavish expenditure underscores severe social inequality, especially as the Balearic Islands are suffering from extreme heat waves with devastating impacts on local residents.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Futuro Vegetal justified their protest by asserting that the wealthiest 1% are responsible for a disproportionate amount of carbon emissions. They contend that the existing socio-economic system, supported by public authorities, only worsens both environmental and social crises.

Protesters vandalize Messi’s mansion

Messi, who acquired the San Josep estate in 2022, has yet to address the incident publicly. The renowned footballer is currently taking a break from professional activities following his Copa America win with the Argentina national team and is in the process of recovering from an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Messi’s team, Inter Miami, is preparing for their upcoming matches, including the defense of their Leagues Cup title and their efforts to maintain their leading position in the MLS Eastern Conference.