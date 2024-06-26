Explore the potential outcomes of the UEFA Euro 2024 match between Portugal and Georgia. Understand what a win, loss, or draw could mean for both teams.

Portugal faces Georgia today in the last match of Group F in a decisive match for their aspirations to Euro 2024. Find out here what happens if the Portuguese win, draw or lose.

The group stage of Euro 2024 is culminating, Portugal and Georgia will fight today for a place in the knockout phase. Portugal already has a place secured in the next round, so there is only one ticket left for the round of 16 in Group F.

The Portuguese team is currently first in the group and has secured the leadership, so this match could serve to test new strategies on the part of their coach, and even give opportunity to players like Joao Felix, to see their first minutes in this European tournament.

What happens if Portugal beat Georgia?

If Portugal wins, it would leave them with a perfect score in the group stage and would not affect their position as they have secured the first place in their group. If Georgia is defeated by Portugal, they will be eliminated from Euro 2024.

Portugal has secured qualification as the first in the group. IMAGO / Revierfoto

What happens if Portugal and Georgia draw?

If Portugal draws, they will add a point and maintain their unbeaten record inthe competition. In no way will they be affected because they have secured not only qualification but also the first place in their group. For Georgia, if the result is a draw, even if it is mathematically possible, it will not be enough for them to qualify as the best third.

What happens if Portugal lose to Georgia?

A defeat for Portugal would not be relevant, except that they would lose their unbeaten record in the competition, because they have secured qualification and group leadership. Georgia, a debutant team in this competition, has no margin for error, and they must win if they want to have a chance. However, everything will come down to goal difference. If the goal difference ends up tied, it will come down to Fairplay points. If that ends up tied, the European qualification ranking will be the determinant for qualification.