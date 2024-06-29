The talented forward from Manchester City Jack Grealish won’t be able to play against Slovakia and will be out for the rest of UEFA Euro 2024.

Why is Jack Grealish not playing for England against Slovakia in Euro 2024 Round of 16?

England is always one of the favorite teams to win the UEFA Euro despite never winning the trophy in their history. This year they want to achieve the feat after reaching the final in the last edition and losing it on penalties against Italy on home soil.

The Three Lions have a star-studded team including Jude Bellingham (recent Champions League winner with Real Madrid), Harry Kane, Phill Foden, among others.

Despite the incredible squad, coach Gareth Southgate was forced to exclude some big names from the 26-man England squad. One of them is the major absence of Manchester’s City forward Jack Grealish.

Jack Grealish out of the match against Slovakia

Jack Grealish will not be present for the match against Slovakia as Gareth Southgate decided to leave him out of the 26-man squad due to a personal decision by the coach.

Jack Grealish of England acknowledges the fans after the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final between Italy and England. Frank Augstein – Pool/Getty Images

Despite being included in the pre-roster, the English coach decided not to include him in the list and decided to take other players in his position, such as Jarrod Bowen, Anthony Gordon, Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka.

Grealish’s season with Manchester City was awful compared to the previous ones, the forward played 36 games for Pep Guardiola’s team and could only score 3 goals and provide 3 assists.