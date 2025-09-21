Trending topics:
Aces HC Becky Hammon issues strong warning to Fever about A’ja Wilson after Game 1 loss

The Las Vegas Aces, led by Becky Hammon and A’ja Wilson, suffered a tough loss in Game 1 of the semifinals against Stephanie White’s Indiana Fever.

By Matías Persuh

Head coach Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces.
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesHead coach Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces.

The WNBA once again proved just how unpredictable this sport can be — and this time, it was the Indiana Fever who pulled off the upset in Game 1 of the semifinals. They delivered a tough blow on the road to A’ja Wilson’s Las Vegas Aces, though head coach Becky Hammon remains confident that Game 2 will tell a very different story.

What exactly is coach Hammon referring to with that statement? Specifically, to the performance of A’ja Wilson — the recently crowned league MVP — who didn’t have her best game against the Fever.

Following the 89–73 loss on their home court, Aces head coach Becky Hammon spoke to the media and issued a warning to opponents — her star player doesn’t usually have two bad games in a row.

“I think she just missed, honestly. She had a lot of great looks… I’ll tell you this, she doesn’t normally play two stinkers in a row,” Hammon said via Tony East.

A&#039;Ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces

Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever drives against A’ja Wilson.

Wilson’s performance

While the Indiana Fever stole the show in their Game 1 upset, the performance of Aces MVP A’ja Wilson left many wanting more. Wilson finished with a solid stat line of 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 1 assist in 34 minutes of play, but the numbers don’t tell the full story.

The reigning MVP was uncharacteristically quiet, struggling to assert her dominance and take over the game as fans have grown accustomed to seeing. With the Aces’ offense stalling at critical moments, many expected Wilson to elevate her play and carry her team to victory. Instead, she was outshined by the Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell, who delivered a career night.

The Aces will need their star player to be more aggressive and impactful on both ends of the court if they hope to even the series and keep their championship hopes alive.

What’s next for the Aces?

  • Michelob ULTRA Arena Las Vegas, September 23
  • @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, September 26
  • @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, September 28 (If necessary)
  • Michelob ULTRA Arena Las Vegas, September 30 (If necessary)
