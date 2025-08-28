NaLyssa Smith’s profile: Who is the Las Vegas Aces star? Age, height, career and more

NaLyssa Smith has quickly emerged as one of the brightest young stars. Standing out for her versatility and athleticism, she has already become a key figure for the Las Vegas Aces, turning heads with her combination of power, agility, and court awareness.

Since being drafted, she has impressed with her ability to adapt and elevate her game. Her presence in the paint and on the perimeter adds a dynamic edge to the lineup, hinting at a player who could shape the team’s identity for years to come.

Her journey reflects resilience and rapid growth. Navigating trades and rising expectations, she continues to evolve, offering glimpses of leadership and determination that promise a career as compelling as her highlights in the WNBA.

How old is NaLyssa Smith?

Born on August 8, 2000, in Converse, Texas, NaLyssa Smith is currently 25 years old. She honed her skills at Baylor University, where she led the Bears to a national championship and earned All-American honors. Her standout college career paved the way for her selection as the 2nd overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.

NaLyssa Smith #3 of the Las Vegas Aces shoots a free throw against the Phoenix Mercury in the third quarter of their game in 2025. (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

How tall is NaLyssa Smith?

NaLyssa Smith stands at an imposing 6 feet 4 inches (1.93 meters) and weighs 185 pounds (83.9 kg). Her height and athletic build make her a formidable presence on the court, contributing to her versatility and effectiveness in both offensive and defensive plays.

NaLyssa Smith’s love life and family

NaLyssa Smith’s personal life is as dynamic as her basketball career. She has been in a relationship with fellow WNBA player DiJonai Carrington since their college days at Baylor University. Their bond has been a topic of interest among fans and media alike.

However, recent developments have added complexity to their relationship. In July 2025, she was traded from the Dallas Wings to the Las Vegas Aces, a move that separated the couple both professionally and personally.

She expressed her heartbreak over the trade, stating she was “sick to my stomach” upon hearing the news. Despite the distance, both players continue to support each other, with Carrington acknowledging the challenges of being apart but remaining hopeful for their future together.

NaLyssa Smith #3 of the Las Vegas Aces looks to pass against the Seattle Storm in the first quarter of their game in 2025. (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Family plays a pivotal role in her life. She was born to Rodney and Nikki Smith. Rodney Sr. is a former professional basketball player who competed in leagues across Australia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Nikki, her mother, had a successful career as a model and is an active presence on social media.

What is NaLyssa Smith’s jersey number?

NaLyssa Smith currently wears jersey number 3 for the Las Vegas Aces. After being traded from the Dallas Wings in 2025, she has become an integral part of their frontcourt, contributing significantly to the team’s success. Her presence has bolstered the Aces’ lineup, enhancing their depth and championship aspirations.

NaLyssa Smith’s career highlights

WNBA All-Rookie Team (2022): She made an immediate impact in her debut season with the Indiana Fever, averaging 13.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. This recognition reflected her seamless transition from college to the professional stage, proving she could handle the physicality and speed of the WNBA while maintaining consistency on both ends of the court.

Athletes Unlimited League Champion (2023): Participating in the Athletes Unlimited basketball league allowed her to showcase her versatility. Leading her team to the championship, she displayed leadership skills and adaptability, proving she can thrive in different team environments and formats while contributing significantly to victories.

NCAA Champion with Baylor (2019): Winning the national championship at Baylor was a defining moment in her college career. She played a critical role in the Bears’ title run, demonstrating poise in high-pressure situations and cementing her reputation as a clutch performer capable of dominating on a national stage.

Wade Trophy (2021): Receiving the Wade Trophy marked her as the top female college basketball player in the nation. It was a testament not only to her statistics but also to her impact on the court as a leader, her work ethic, and her influence on her team’s culture.

Honda Sports Award (2021): This award recognized her excellence beyond basketball, acknowledging her as a model student-athlete who excelled in sportsmanship, academics, and community impact. It highlighted the holistic approach she brings to her career.

2× WBCA Coaches’ All-American (2021, 2022): Being named an All-American twice by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association confirmed her consistency and elite status in college basketball, earning recognition from coaches nationwide who saw her as one of the game’s top talents.

2× First-team All-American – AP (2021, 2022): Selection to the Associated Press First-Team All-American squad reflected her dominance at the national level, acknowledging her as one of the top five players in college basketball for two consecutive seasons.

First-team All-American – USBWA (2022) and Second-team (2021): Recognition by the United States Basketball Writers Association highlighted her consistent performance and national influence, showing her rise from promising talent to established star.

2× Big 12 Player of the Year (2021, 2022): Her back-to-back Player of the Year awards in the Big 12 Conference reflected her dominance in one of the most competitive leagues in college basketball. She led her team in scoring, rebounding, and efficiency, setting the stage for her professional career.

