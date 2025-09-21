Caitlin Clark reacts with two-word message following Fever’s impressive win over Aces

The Indiana Fever took Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals with a strong performance led by coach Stephanie White against the Las Vegas Aces. Although Caitlin Clark couldn’t be on the court, she couldn’t hide her excitement watching her teammates’ impressive effort in the game.

She especially highlighted the performance of star player Kelsey Mitchell, who was a key factor in helping the visitors secure their first win with a solid 89–73 score.

Through her official X account (formerly Twitter), the former Iowa Hawkeyes player sent a two-word message, highlighting her teammate’s impressive performance: “Kelsey unreal.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Undoubtedly, this strong opening win gives Indiana a significant advantage as they prepare to play again on the road, aiming to take a 2-0 lead and head home with a two-game cushion over their rivals.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Mitchell’s dominant performance

The Indiana Fever‘s stunning upset of the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals was a masterclass in determination, but it was All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell who stole the show and the headlines.

Advertisement

see also Stephanie White’s contract with Indiana Fever: How much does the head coach charge?

Mitchell delivered a playoff career-high performance, torching the Aces’ defense for 34 points on the night. She was the offensive engine for the Fever, providing timely scoring with 34 points, 3 assists, and one rebound in 34 minutes of action. Mitchell’s explosive effort and clutch play proved to be the difference-maker, silencing the Aces’ home crowd and sending a clear message that the Fever are a legitimate threat to dethrone the reigning champions.

Advertisement

The Aces’ star-studded lineup had no answer for Mitchell’s relentless attack, and her stellar performance has set the stage for what is now a must-see series.